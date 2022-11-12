Top 4 HR Tech Companies That Ease Workplace Management



Over the last few years, a lot has changed in the way we operate. 95 job applications are reportedly submitted on LinkedIn each and every minute.

Finding qualified employees is definitely a difficult task for the human resource (HR) departments of each firm. HR departments have many duties beyond screening potential employees, including preserving corporate culture and keeping track of employee performance. Due to the widespread adoption of remote work settings by businesses, these obligations have grown particularly difficult.

We have narrowed down the list of 4 HR tech startup that clout the technology to revolutionize HR industry:

iXceed Solutions : iXceed Solutions is a leading Talent and Workforce Solutions service provider to Fortune 500 companies globally focussing on Technology, IT Consulting, Engineering Consulting domains. iXceed has been functioning as one of the leading end-to-end recruitment solutions Internationally(UK), now operational in the Indian market.

It uses an efficient and robust process to develop solutions in the recruitment space. The facilities are primarily tech-skill-based, and customer satisfaction is always based on the best fit for the industry. The company uses Artificial Intelligence-based recruitment solutions to create a best-in-class experience for both the clients and candidates. Some of their clients are- Infosys, HCL, Oracle, Mindtree, NIIT, etc. It is co-founded by Yogita Tulsian, who is also its Director.

NWORX: NWORX is a B2B SaaS platform used by professional development service providers or directly by enterprises across India, Europe, and Africa to improve the performance of leaders and professionals. NWORX offers engaging and effective leadership and professional development that is completely embedded in the flow of everyday work of a professional. The company aims to be the category leader in leadership and professional development addressing business challenges across growth, transformation and future-readiness of the workforce. The services automated by the NWORX platform democratizes professional development, managing human ROI in business terms.

Zappy hire:

Deepu Xavier and Jyothis KS founded Kochi-based startup ?ZappyHire? in 2018 to help recruiters get a 360-degree view of the candidate in order to make informed decisions.It automates the recruitment process by letting artificial intelligence (AI) take care of tasks such as identifying the right resume from the large corpus, scheduling, and pre-screening sessions, including video interviews.

Darwinbox:

Darwinbox is a cloud-based HR solutions firm. An end-to-end HR platform, Darwinbox offers solutions for recruitment, core HR processes, employee engagement, performance management, employee movement, and others.The platform’s AI engine allows a recruiter to analyze a job description and employee profile picking up keywords to arrive at a certain ranking metric. So, if there are 400 applicants for a job, the system will shortlist about 10-15 applicants for the recruiter to talk to, which saves time, increases productivity, reduces costs, and results in better talent acquisition. The three-year-old firm serves over 100 clients, including Paytm, Ekart, Spencer’s, Delhivery, and others.