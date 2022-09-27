Multiplexes Will Sell Cheap Movie Tickets Till September 29th As 65 Lakh Tickets Sold In 24 Hours!

Reportedly, a lot of jubilation was created in the country on the National Cinema Day, which was celebrated on September 23.

National Cinema Day Celebrations In The Country

During this event, most of the cinemas in East, West and North India sold tickets for just Rs. 75.

Interestingly, everyone was confident that it’ll lead to healthy ticket sales.

But,it appears that no one was prepared to see almost all shows going house full across theatres!

It’s Not Over Yet

Don’t be disheartened if you failed to get a ticket on National Cinema Day at reduced prices as we have a piece of good news for you.

“Motivated by the blockbuster success of National Cinema Day, the multiplexes have decided to extend the celebrations. The tickets won’t be sold for as cheap as Rs. 75, but the rates would be pretty reasonable. The celebrations will restart from Monday, September 26 and last till Thursday, September 29,” according to the sources.

Besides this, the new multiplex chain MovieMax announced on their official Instagram handle that ticket prices would start from Rs. 70, on September 24.

Some of the cinemas sold tickets for just Rs. 100, even on Saturday, September 24, and Sunday, September 25.

“The tickets for normal seats in all Inox multiplexes will be available for flat Rs. 112 from Monday to Thursday,” said Puneet Gupta, AVP – Corporate Communications, Inox Leisure Limited.

Giving the update, the Director & CEO, Carnival Cinemas, Vishal Sawhney

said, “For us, National Cinema Day was a rousing success! Movie theaters were packed with viewers and tickets were sold out quickly. To celebrate, all Carnival Cinemas multiplexes across India will offer tickets, ranging from Rs. 75 to Rs. 100, from Monday, September 26, 2022 to Thursday, September 29, 2022.”

Cinepolis India’s CEO, Devang Sampat said, “Our tickets will be priced at Rs. 100 plus taxes.” The source said, “Tickets in PVR Cinemas are also expected to be in the range of Rs. 100-112 in normal screens.”

An Eye Opener

“The National Cinema Day has been an eye-opener. Multiplexes have first-hand got the idea of how viewers thronged their cinema halls in large numbers. Not just Brahmastra but even Chup and Dhokha Round D Corner’s tickets were lapped up. It has reignited discussions about the importance of reasonable ticket prices and this time it’ll not die down. Hopefully, in the near future, viewers will be able to watch films at cheaper prices, just like in the good old days. We hope the distributors and producers, too, cooperate and don’t compel multiplexes to hike ticket prices for festive releases,” said an industry expert.