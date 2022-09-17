Buy iPhone 13 For Less Than Rs 50,000 At Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Check Top iPhone Deals

A piece of good news for online shopping enthusiasts as the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale date has been announced to commence from September 23 and go on till September 30.

iPhone offers And Discounts

Shoppers can expect a bunch of offers and discounts on various smartphones during the week-long sale.

It appears that the ecommerce platform has started dropping teasers of its smartphone deals ahead of the sale.

One of its latest teasers reveals the iPhone 13 price in India during the Flipkart sale.

In an official announcement, Apple has cut the iPhone 13 series price following the iPhone 14 launch event.

As per this offer, Flipkart will sell the 2021 iPhone at an even lower price.

Besides this, there will be confirmed a discount on the iPhone 12 mini.

Here is the iPhone 13, iPhone 12 mini pricing details announced ahead of the Big Billion Days Sale.

As per the Apples revised prices, iPhone 13 128GB variant is officially available for Rs 69,900 on the Apple India website.

Flipkart will offer last year’s iPhone at an even more affordable price.

During the Flipkart Big Billion, the iPhone 13 price Days sale will start at Rs 49,990 as the e-commerce platform confirmed.

At this price, users will get 128GB of internal storage, a 6.1-inch 60Hz OLED display with a wide notch for the 12MP front camera and Face ID sensors.

The device also features a 12MP dual-camera setup on the back and runs an A15 Bionic chip with a 4-core GPU.

iPhone 14 Offers

iPhone 14 will be offered at Rs 79,900, with the same display.

With A15 chipset but the 14 gets an extra GPU core and a bigger battery.

This new phone comes with a larger 12MP main camera.

If you compare both the specifications and pricing, the iPhone 13 seems to offer better value for money.

Discounts On iPhone 12

During his sale, the iPhone 12 mini will be available for under Rs 40,000.

The phone was officially available for Rs 59,900 before Apple discontinued it.

The iPhone 12 mini has been available on Flipkart for around Rs 55,000.

When it comes to iPhone 12, it is available for Rs 59,900 on Apple India.

Both, the 12 mini and 12, features an A14 Bionic chip, a 12MP dual-camera setup, a wider notch than the iPhone 13 series and run iOS 14 out of the box.

Also, these two 12-series phones are eligible to get the iOS 16 update as well.