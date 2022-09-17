Patanjali Ayurved IPO Launching Soon! Baba Ramdev Will Launch 4 IPOs For Patanjali Companies

On Friday, the consumer group Patanjali, co-founded by a well-known yoga guru, Baba Ramdev informed about its plan to list four group companies as a part of its vision for 2027.

Patanjali Group of Companies Listing

The main aim behind this move is being the producer of affordable, locally-made goods, it can take on bigger rivals like Unilever and P&G.

Baba Ramdev, has been the public face of Patanjali since it was set up in 2006.

He is a household name whose TV yoga shows are watched by millions.

Being its brand ambassador – his bearded face smiles down from ubiquitous billboards and hoardings in villages.

Patanjali Ayurved Listing

According to Forbes, Patanjali group would list its main consumer goods company, Patanjali Ayurved.

A bulk of this company is owned by Ramdev’s business partner Acharya Balkrishna, who has a net worth of $2.1 billion.

Interestingly, Patanjali Ayurved’s Indian-made products, such as pills to boost immunity, cooking ingredients and personal care items, ride big on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s push for local-made goods in the country.

Besides this, the firm has tried to take market share in the natural segment from consumer giants Hindustan Unilever, Colgate Palmolive (India) and Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care.

Presently, only one of the group companies, Patanjali Foods Ltd, is listed on the stock market.

During 2019, the group acquired edible oil company Ruchi Soya Industries which was renamed to Patanjali Foods this year.

Apart from this, Patanjali also plans to list its medicine, wellness and lifestyle units.