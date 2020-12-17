

The group has demanded timely payment of salary from the management and to not hide under the shelter of economic hardships due to Covid.

BSNL which recently features in our stories for the new BSNL 199 plan, finds its mention once again. However, this time the sun isn’t shining. And its not the first time they are featured for the ability to pay its employees.

The state run telco has been repeatedly failing to disburse salaries to the employees on time, alleged the BSNL Employee Union (BSNLEU). The union also brought into the light the apathy of management towards its employees.

The union revealed that BSNL is yet to disburse the salary of the employees for the month of November 2020.

The group said in an official statement said that “The union is most pained to note that, the management has abdicated its responsibility of disbursing salary to the employees as per the existing terms and the conditions, i.e., on the last working day of every month. Further, it is also forcing the employees to come to the streets and to demonstrate every month, for getting their salary”.

No Respite Yet

The group also told there has been no respite, even after been writing to BSNL CMD regarding the concerns of employees. BSNLEU added that “In all the letters, BSNLEU has demanded that salary should be disbursed on the last working day of the month. It is disturbing to note that the management has not at all cared about all these letters and the pleadings of the Union have fallen in deaf ears”.

The union reasoned citing that all other commercial activities have mostly resumed across the country and the management “cannot take shelter” by citing economic hardships arising due to the Covid pandemic and in the view of new year has demanded timely payment of salary for the month of November and December.

The Unified License:-

Recently unified license (UL) has been extended to Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) for the next 20 years by Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and has also allowed offering services in Delhi and Mumbai metropolitan areas after the latter submitted a bank guarantee (BG) worth Rs 250-crore, ET reported in its December 12 edition. This will allow the ailing telco to provide seamless 2G, 3G, and 4G services across all telecom circles in the 900MHz, 1800MHz, 2100MHz, and 2500 spectrum bands.



Last year in October, the Cabinet approved a mega voluntarily retirement scheme (VRS) as a part of the revival package of the two financially-stressed telecom carriers. The VRS Scheme was opted for by as many as 78,569 employees of BSNL and by 14,387 employees of MTNL and enabled the telcos to cut salary expenses by almost 50%.



BSNL, on an annual basis, reduced wage bill from nearly Rs 1,400 crore to Rs 7,000 crore and MTNL from Rs 2,250 crore to Rs 500 crore.