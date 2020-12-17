Vi has rolled out much-awaited Wi-Fi calling service in the country, as per the incoming reports. With Airtel and Jio already having unveiled their respective WiFi calling services, Vodafone Idea (Vi) is the latest to join the team. The Vodafone Idea WiFi calling service is said to be available in a couple of circles for now, expected to be rolled out pan-India soon.



Vi Wifi Calling: What is WiFi Calling? How WiFi Calling Works? Unlimited Free Calling Over WiFi

Vi has been testing its own WiFi calling service for some time now.



The telco has been down under a lot of problems lately, and it’s trying hard to retain most of the customers possible. The new WiFi Calling service will definitely be a boost and will help Vi attract more premium customers.



Apart from rolling out WiFi calling service, Vi also unveiled two special WiFi calling plans. Vi WiFi calling plan starts at Rs 59. There are two WiFi calling plans available priced at Rs 59 and Rs 65, both being prepaid recharge plans currently applicable in select circles.



The latest Vi plans are listed as combo plans on the official MyVi.in website of the telecom operator.



Vi Wi-Fi is currently available in selected circles as confirmed. Vi WiFi calling as of now is available at Maharashtra, Goa and Kolkata circles. Vodafone Idea WiFi calling service is expected to be rolled out pan-India soon. According to Telecom Talk, the Vi WiFi calling service has been rolled out from Tuesday.



It has been previously reported on a number of occasions that Vi (Vodafone Idea) has been testing its Wi-Fi calling service for some time now. Both Airtel and Jio have their respective WiFi calling services in place, but all the three are said to have started testing at the same time.



Vodafone Idea took some more time to launch their service in India. Vi is yet to officially announce the Vi calling service including the rollout details across other circles.



Vi WiFi calling service allows users to switch to Wi-Fi calling whenever they are in a network-congested area for better connectivity and calling capabilities. Already multiple OEMs have updated their devices to support WiFi calling, so your smartphone may require a software update or already your device supports voice calling over Wi-Fi, and just needs to be activated.



The Vi recharge plans under WiFi calling are currently available in two options Rs 59 and Rs 65 prepaid recharge plans, listed as combo plans on the official MyVi.in website.



Both the plans currently applicable in select circles. The Rs 59 Vi plan offers 30 minutes of voice calling apart from WiFi Calling, while the Rs 65 Vi plan offers Rs 52 of talk time and 100MB data alongside. Both the Vi combo plans with WiFi Calling service come with a validity of 28 days with unlimited calling over WiFi.