JEE Main 2021 Dates Announced; JEE Main To Be Held 4-Times Every Year, In 13 Languages!

Govt of India has finally revealed the dates for JEE Main 2021 examinations, which were earlier postponed due to coronavirus impact.



Besides announcing the dates, Govt also changed several rules for conducting JEE Main 2021 exam.



Here are the major highlights..



JEE Main 2021 Dates



Education minister Ramesh?Pokhriyal Nishank announced that JEE Main 2021 will be held from February 23rd to February 26th, 2021.



While students can apply till January 16th, the fees can be paid till January 21st, 2021.



JEE Main 2021 exams were already delayed twice this year.



Earlier, Education Minister had tweeted: “Thank you all for sharing your constructive suggestions regarding JEE (Main) exams. We have got your suggestions examined. I will be announcing the schedule, number of times the exam will be held at 6 PM today. Stay tuned.”



4 JEE Main Exams Every Year



While announcing the dates for JEE Main 2021, Education minister Ramesh?Pokhriyal Nishank also informed that from now on, JEE Main will be held 4-times a year.



JEE Main exams will be held in these months:



February

March

April

May

Around 8-9 lakh aspirants apply for JEE Main exams every year, and by holding the exam 4 times a year, the examinations can be conducted without any hassles, and hte students will get more chance as well.



The Minister said, “JEE Main 2021 will be held four times in a year. The exam will be held in February, March, April and May. This will provide several opportunities to the students for improving their scores by knowing their mistakes and weak areas and work on it in the next cycle of exam,”



JEE Main exam is conducted for admission into IITs, NITs and other Govt funded institutes and Universties.



JEE Main Will Support 13 Languages



From now on, JEE Main exams will be conducted in13 languages, besides Hindi and English.



This means more and more students can now attempt JEE Main exam, without considering language as a constraint.



We will keep you updated, as more details come in.