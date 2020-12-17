Govt Can Resume International Flights As Vaccination Has Started In These Countries

Govt Can Resume International Flights

As per new reports coming in, the Centre has plans to restart international flights during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Apparently, the reason behind this international flights will be restarted is the availability of vaccinations on the Coronavirus disease.



Will international flights operate like domestic ones? Read on to find out all the details!



International Flights To Resume Operations? MoCA Considering Options



The DGCA had suspended the operations of the international flights till the end of this year when the lockdown was imposed throughout the country due to the COVID-19 virus.



However, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) is exploring options of resuming the operations even during the COVID-19 pandemic. These flights will be restarted only after the vaccination programmes begin in the US, UK, and Canada.



As per reports, the international flights will possibly begin their operations soon after the new year begins.



The Civil Aviation Ministry has plans to hold talks with airlines in this month. A government official close to the sources has revealed that the issue of resumption of international flights and expansion of existing air bubble flights will be held in the discussion of the airlines.



We all know that international flights were being operated under the Vande Bharat Mission and air bubble arrangements. These flights were operated to rescue any Indian nationals that were stuck overseas. India has already established an air bubble agreement with more than 23 countries up until now.



Will International Flights Operate At 80 Per Cent Capacity Like Domestic Flights?



Domestic flights had already begun operating on May 25 at 33 per cent capacity and these airlines are now allowed to fly at 80 per cent capacity as well.



However, there is a possibility that a similar approach will not be maintained for restarting international flights as the whole deal depends upon the countries who consent to resume allowing flights from India.



Additionally, some of the major airlines operating in India are of the opinion that the Centre should consider opening up the connectivity to some of the major hubs in South East Asia and West Asia.