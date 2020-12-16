Mumbai Local Trains Can Start From January 1 For All; But Only If This Happens

Mumbai local train services are likely to start from the first week of January 2021 as informed by Congress leader and Maharashtra minister Vijay Waddetiwar On Tuesday.



Decision Will Be Taken Soon



According to Waddetiwar, the government is thinking about the same and seems to be making appropriate arrangements for the same.



So far, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) was mulling over resuming local train services reportedly , but the decision will be taken after December 15.



On the other hand, the Maharashtra Relief and Rehabilitation Minister said, “We have been writing to the Railway ministry to open the suburban network to all commuters and it may be done from early January next year,”.



BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said, “If the Covid-19 spike gets averted, then we are planning to take a decision on resuming local trains for the general public after December 15,”.



Chahal said, “The government is not in favour of imposing a night curfew because it creates panic among people. Hence it has decided to wait and watch till December 25,”.



Mumbai Local Essential Services



Prior to this, the Mumbai local was reopened to people in essential services on June 15 after being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic in March.



To maintain social distancing norms, the trains were carrying only 700 essential service providers Instead of the usual 1,200 passengers.



The workers who were considered to be essential service providers were only allowed to travel in local trains with the help of identity cards.



After some time, BMC has come up with electronic passes which they have issued with a quick response (QR) code in an attempt to ensure less crowding in the trains.



Begin Again Mission



After that came the ‘Begin Again’ Mission, under this the Maharashtra government in October-end had permitted all women to travel by the locals.



Before this, only women working in essential services and government offices were allowed to travel.



Afterword during November, the railways had reiterated and mentioned that ladies are barred from carrying their children in Mumbai local trains.



As it was found that a large number of female passengers were seen travelling with their children in the local trains.



The rule is still applicable in both Central Railway and Western Railway routes.