Bummer! PUBG India Launch Delayed; PUBG Won’t Return Till This Date

Since last few days, there was intense speculation regarding the return of PUBG in India.



Several media outlets even shared links to download the game, and rumors were on regarding a large scale event to celebrate the return of PUBG in India.



But now, it appears that, these were just rumors.



A senior Govt official has revealed that the return of PUBG game in India won’t be possible, atleast till March 2021.



This is a huge disappointment for all PUBG fans in India.



Sorry Folks, PUBG India Launch Is Delayed



As per a report by Inside Sport, an unnamed Govt official has revealed that the return of PUBG in India won’t be possible as of now.



If we believe the reports, then PUBG can come back in India, only after March, 2021.



This development has crashed all hopes of PUBG fans in India, who were expecting a spectacular re-entry of the Battle Royale game.



Rumors were on regarding a high end relaunch event in December end, but no such thing is happening now.



PUBG Owners Not Able To Meet Govt Officials



As per the reports, the new PUBG owners in India were desperately trying to meet officials from MEITY (Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology), since last four weeks.



But they have been unsuccessful in meeting Govt officials, and this means no development has happened.



Govt had banned PUBG along with several Chinese apps, as they considered the game to be a national security threat, and the due to the danger which it poses for the young minds.



Even Child Commission authorities have strongly recommended a complete ban on PUBG.



We will keep you updated, as more details come in,

