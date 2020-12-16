Railways Mega Recruitment Ends On This Date: 2.4 Crore Applicants For 1.4 lakh Jobs

Indian Railways’ mega recruitment drive is all set to take place from Tuesday. What’s intriguing is that the national transporter has received 2.4 crore applications for only 1.4 lakh job openings.



Read on to find out all the details about the recruitment drive by Indian Railways!



Indian Railways’ Mega Recruitment Drive; 2.4 Crore Applications For 1.4 Lakh Jobs



This mega recruitment drive will be conducted by the Indian Railways through its 21 Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs). An official release by the Ministry of Railways has revealed all the details about this recruitment drive.



It also states that for the 1.4 lakh vacancies, more than 2.44 crore candidates will be appearing in various cities throughout the country.



It will be conducted in three phases, which start from Tuesday, December 15, 2020. The first phase, which will begin on December 15, 2020, will conclude on December 18, 2020, and will be for isolated and ministerial categories.



The second phase will be followed by NTPC categories from December 28 to March 2021 tentatively. This will be followed by the third recruitment phase for Level-1 from tentatively April 2020 onwards till June end, 2021.



All Social Distancing Norms To be Followed; Exam Train To Be Started By Indian Railways



The RRBs have geared up the preparations for conducting examinations at such a large scale despite the pandemic. Standard Operating Procedures have been laid down by the government in order to make sure that social distancing is being followed. This includes a mandatory use of masks, sanitizers, and the exams have been limited to only two shifts per day.



The Indian Railways has said, “Efforts are being made by RRBs to ensure that as far as possible the candidates are accommodated in their own State so that they can reach their exam centres by undertaking the overnight journey.”



As per reports, Female and PWD candidates have been accommodated within their home states. Railways will also be conducting special exam trains in order to help the candidates to travel to their exam centers are.



Chief Secretaries of concerned State Governments have also been asked to extend support of local administrations to RRBs for conducting CBTs in a safe and secure manner and make sure social distancing is being maintained.