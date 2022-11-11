No Need To Buy Railway Train Ticket Before Journey: Now You Can Buy Tickets Inside Train!

Indian Railways is providing several facilities for its passengers.

Today, we will discuss such a facility, through which you can board the train without a ticket.

Boarding Train Without Ticket

Yes! You heard right. Often, passengers are unable to get a confirmed ticket.

In this case, if a passenger does not get a ticket to his destination, then a heavy penalty is imposed by the railways.

With this facility, now passengers can pay this penalty also through a card.

To make this happen, Railways are connecting electronic devices with 4G to run them smoothly.

As per this new step taken by the Railways, you can pay the fare or fine in the train by using your debit card.

It is noteworthy here that if you do not have a train ticket, then after boarding the train, you can also get it made by paying with the card.

To understand it, consider a scenario where you do not have a reservation and you have to go somewhere by train.

So, you can board the train only by taking a platform ticket, according to the railway rules.

After boarding the train, you can get tickets made very easily by going to the ticket checker.

If you are wondering, this rule (Indian Railways Rules) has been made by the Railways itself.

To make this happen, you simply have to contact TTE immediately by taking a platform ticket.

Then TTE is obliged to create a train ticket till your destination point.

Network Problems Resolved For Distance Aares

The officers have 2G SIMs installed in the Point of Selling ie POS machines, according to the Railway Board.

This would resolve the network problem in distant areas and now passengers need not to worry.

This facility of 4G SIM is being started by the Railways for these machines now.

So that passangers can easily make the payments.