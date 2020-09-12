Best Selling Phones In India 2020: Top Phones Sold By Xiaomi, Realme, Samsung, Vivo And More

Most sold phones in 2020? Best selling phones in India 2020? Recently iPhone 11 became the most-shipped smartphone model globally in the first half of 2020. But in India, the budget market leads the table and the bestselling phones in India in 2020 include an array of budget and mid-budget phones from Xiaomi, Realme and Samsung



Best Selling Phones In India 2020: Top Phones Sold By Xiaomi, Realme, Samsung, Vivo And More

Surprisingly every nine of the ten best selling smartphones in 2020 are made by Apple and Xiaomi.



Xiaomi continues to lead the Indian smartphone market with a variety of value for money budget phones. Out of every ten phones sold in the world, four four is from Xiaomi, five is from Apple and only one is from Samsung.



While none of the Apple phones doesn’t feature in the top ten best selling phones in India in 2020 as the world list, we have another top contender, Realme. The fastest growing smartphone brand in India has been able to ship some of the highest units in the country with some great budget devices.



Here are the best selling mobile brands in India with their top phones.



Best Selling Phones In India 2020: Best Selling Mobile Brands In India

The best selling mobile brands in India include the likes of the leader Xiaomi, the fastest growing Realme and the previous market leader Samsung.



Checkout the top selling phones in India in 2020.



Redmi 8

The budget Redmi 8 leads the list. The Redmi 8 starts at Rs 8,999 onwards, recently increased by a minimum of Rs 1,000 from Rs 7,999. The device comes with an aura design on the out featuring a 6.21-inch HD+ water drop notched display, powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 439 processor. The hardware pairs with up to 4GB RAM and up to 64GB storage, supporting additional storage.



Coming to optics, Redmi 8 will come with a dual camera system featuring a 12MP main camera and another 2MP depth sensor for portrait shots. Up front, Redmi 8 will come with an 8MP single wide camera.



Redmi 8 runs on Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10.0.1.3 on top. The device packs a larger battery this time. The whole package will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery supporting 18W fast charging sporting a USB Type-C port for charging (ships with 10W standard charger in the box).



Poco X2

The comeback Poco phone was a massive hit. The remodelled Redmi K30 4G in India brought back Poco to limelight. Poco X2 features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display offering 120Hz refresh rate in an 20:9 aspect ratio. Both the sides, front and back are protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 featuring a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Poco X2 is powered by Snapdragon 730G, the mid-range gaming-centric chip by Qualcomm. The company is now all set with another budget smartphone, Poco M2 Pro.



Coming to optics, Poco X2 features a rear quad camera setup with a Sony 64MP IMX686 sensor, a 2-megapixel camera, a 5-megapixel sensor, and an 8-megapixel wide angle camera.



Upfront, Poco X2 flaunts a dual selfie camera setup sporting a 20MP and 2MP depth sensor. Poco X2 runs on the latest Android 10 with MIUI 11 out-of-the-box. Poco X2 houses a sizable 4,500mAh battery and supports 27W fast charging. Poco X2 new price starts at Rs 17,499 after the new GST hike.



Realme Narzo 10

The recently launched Realme Narzo 10 was the biggest hit from Realme. It comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a water drop notch on top running onMediaTek Helio G80 SoC. The chip couples with 4GB of RAM and 128GB storage onboard. The memory can be further expanded up to 256GB with an external memory card. For optics, Realme Narzo 10 features a quad rear camera setup.



Realme Narzo 10 sports a 48MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with 119-degree field-of-view, 2MP macro sensor with f/2.4 lens, and a 2MP mono sensor with f/2.4 lens.



Realme Narzo 10 upfront features a 16MP shooter for selfies. Realme Narzo 10 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging via a Type-C port. Narzo 10 packs in Realme UI with Android 10 on top. Realme Narzo 10 price in India is priced at Rs 11,999 for the single 4GB RAM variant offering 128GB storage.



Redmi Note 8

Redmi Note 8, launched in late 2019 was a massive hit in 2020. So popular, that Xiaomi had to increase the price. Launched at Rs 9,999, Redmi Note 8 in 2020 sells at Rs 12,499. Redmi Note 8 features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ screen offering 90 percent screen-to-body ratio sporting a glass sandwich body with Gorilla Glass 5 support on the front and back as the previous generation Redmi Note 7 series.



The four camera system on Redmi Note 8 features a primary 48MP Samsung GM1 sensor with f/1.79 aperture, 2MP depth sensor, 8MP Ultra Wide lens and a 2cm Macro lens.



Under the hood, Redmi Note 8 runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 665. The smartphone will come with the same 4,000mAh battery with support for fast charging (18W charger included) and USB Type C port. Android 9 Pie based MIUI 11 is now available. Redmi Note 8 is available via Amazon India.



Samsung Galaxy M31

Samsung Galaxy M31 is currently Samsung’s most hit smartphone of 2020. The device flaunts a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED full HD+ Infinity-U display. Samsung Galaxy M31 is powered by in-house Exynos 9611 processor and is available in storage variants: base model with 6GB of RAM paired and 64GB of storage, while the other top-end model has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.



Samsung Galaxy M31 features a quad-camera setup featuring a 64-megapixel main camera coupled with 8-megapixel secondary sensor, a 5-megapixel sensor and finally a 5-megapixel sensor.



Upfront, Galaxy M31 hosts a 32-megapixel selfie with an aperture of f/2.0. Samsung Galaxy M31 is backed by a massive 6,000mAh battery as it’s predecessor with support for 15W fast charging via a USB Type-C fast charger, shipped with the box along with a dedicated 3.5mm jack.



Realme C11

The recently launched Realme C11 has been a runaway hit. Launched in India at Rs 7,499, the Realme device features a 6.5-inch Mini-drop notch display with an HD+ (1600×720) resolution. Realme C11 will be powered by the 2.3GHz MediaTek Helio G35 gaming-centric budget chipset with the HyperEngine technology and IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. Realme C11 comes with 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage with support for additional storage. Realme C11 features a dual camera setup at the back.



The camera setup includes a 13MP primary sensor and 2MP depth sensor with a 5MP selfie camera upfront. Realme C11 houses a 5,000mAh battery and will ship with Android 10-based Realme UI.



Realme C3

The entry-level budget smartphone by Realme stands continue to stand strong at under 10,000. Realme C3 comes with a 6.52-inch HD+ ‘MiniDrop’ display featuring a MediaTek G70, gaming-centric budget chip. It comes with upto 4GB RAM with 64GB storage supporting expandable storage up to 256GB via a dedicated microSD card. Realme C3 runs on Realme UI out of the box based on Android 10.



Realme C3 packs a dual camera system at the back consisting of a primary 12-megapixel camera with f/1.8 aperture and fast PDAF and a 2-megapixel secondary camera.



Upfront, Realme C3 features a 5-megapixel camera. The major USP of Realme C3 is it’s the big battery. Realme C3 comes with a massive 5,000mAh unit which the company claims can run upto six movies on a single charge with a 30-day standby. Realme C3 new price starts at Rs 7,499 by minimum Rs 500. Earlier starting price was Rs 6,999.



Redmi Note 8 Pro

Redmi Note 8 Pro has a major hit as well as its counterpart Redmi Note 8. From camera to gaming to performance, Note 8 Pro excels in every department. Redmi Note 8 Pro features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ screen offering an immersive 91.94 percent screen-to-body ratio with a 3D curved CG5 glass sandwich body. Redmi Note 8 Pro packs in a quad camera system at the back.



Note 8 Pro comes with the 64MP Samsung GW1 sensor with f/1.7 aperture, 2MP depth sensor, 8MP Ultra Wide lens and 2cm Macro lens.



Under the hood, Redmi Note 8 Pro has the gaming-centric flagship MediaTek Helio G90T processor with upto 8GB RAM and 128GB storage and a larger 4,500mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging support (ships with 18W fast charger). The Redmi Note 8 Pro base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage now starts at Rs 14,999.



Realme 6

Realme 6 comes with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display running on the MediaTek gaming-centric processor, the Helio G90T SoC. The G90T pairs with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, storage expandable via a microSD card up to 256GB. Realme 6 comes with a quad camera setup featuring a 64-megapixel main f/1.8 sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle f/2.3 sensor, a 2-megapixel macro f/2.4 sensor, and a 2-megapixel monochromatic f/2.4 sensor.



Upfront, Realme 6 comes with a single 16-megapixel front camera housed in the punch-hole. Realme 6 is backed by a 4,300mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging running on the new Realme UI. Realme 6 new price starts at Rs 13,999 post the GST hike on mobiles.



Samsung Galaxy M21

The last on your list is Samsung Galaxy M21. The mid-budget Samsung smartphone has been a huge hit under the Galaxy M series. It has a 6.4-inch AMOLED display and a 6,000mAh battery as major USP features. Under the hood, Galaxy M21 runs on Exynos 9611 octa core SoC paired with 4 GB and 6 GB RAM variants. The phone is available in 64 GB and 128 GB storage variants. At the back Galaxy M21 features a triple rear camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor.



The 48MP main sensor couples with an 8MP ultrawide sensor with 1/4.0 aperture and a third 5MP depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture. Upfront, Galaxy M21 dons a 20MP front selfie camera. The phone has a huge 6,000mAh battery with 15W fast battery charging support.