Poco X2 or Realme X2, who will be the best at this price? Both being midrange killers, they have a lot in common backed by flagship-level specs and features, while Poco X2 is priced at Rs 1,000 cheaper than Realme X2.



Poco X2 vs Realme X2: Can Poco Kill Realme With Poco X2?

Poco X2 has been launched in the same price bracket as Realme X2 under Rs 20,000.



There’s a lot to look out for on both these mid-range smartphones. Poco X2 comes with a 120Hz display, Snapdragon 730G, 64MP powered quad camera and 4,500mAh battery with 27W fast charging support.



Comparing Poco X2 with Realme X2 decoding each feature and function.



Design, Display: Poco X2 vs Realme X2

Realme X2 comes with a high-quality glass body, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It does feel premium. The glass sandwich built is backed by some of the striking gradient colour schemes. There’s no rear mounted fingerprint sensor.



The colour mixes are stylish, and the smartphone feels very premium.



With an all new design on the out, the Poco X2 features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display offering 120Hz refresh rate in an 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone comes with dual hole-punch cameras upfront with curved edges on the sides.



It’s not an AMOLED panel, and operates at 1080 × 2400 pixels.



In comparison, Realme X2 features a 6.4-inch full-screen AMOLED display with a small notch. The display is quite vibrant with minimal bezels on the sides with a little chin down under and an in-display optical fingerprint scanner.



The design at the back is quite similar to the OnePlus 7T featuring a frosted AG glass design and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Both the sides, front and back are protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.



While Poco X2 has a 120Hz display, the Realme X2 cuts it out with an AMOLED panel. The Full HD+ display on Poco X2 is extra smooth, but the AMOLED on Realme X2 brings out the best of colours and blacks.



Hardware, Storage: Poco X2 vs Realme X2

Poco X2 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 730G. Poco X2 is available in three different storage models: the base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage, a mid-end model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, and finally the top model will come with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.



Similarly, Realme X2 also runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset.



The Snapdragon 730G is an upgrade over the Snapdragon 712 SoC. A special variant of Snapdragon 730, the Snapdragon 730G focuses on gaming-centric features with additional emphasis on visual graphics.



Snapdragon 730G shares similar features and specs as it’s original SD 730 with the same CPU configuration, GPU and connectivity options.



Snapdragon 730G is built on an 8nm process sporting a Kryo 470 octa-core CPU paired with Adreno 618 GPU.



It will offer 15 percent faster GPU rendering for faster refresh rate and HQ gaming experience. There’s also a Wi-Fi latency monitor and jank reducer to smoothen up the overall gaming experience.





There are three different Realme X2 models to choose from with upto 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Realme X2 will be offered with 4GB, 6GB and 8GB of RAM along with 64GB and 128GB of internal storage.



Software, UI: Realme X2 vs Poco X2

Poco X2 runs on the latest Android 10 with MIUI 11 out-of-the-box with a special Poco launcher on top. On the other hand, Realme X2 currently supports the latest Realme UI based on the latest Android 10. The Realme UI is built on the recently unveiled ColorOS 7.



The UI comes loaded with features and bloatware, and delivers a clean performance as any other non-stock device.



While both of them have their own customisations and tweaks, it’s up to you which one suits your taste and preferences. Both Realme UI and MIUI come with ads (which can be turned off) and are based on Android 10.



Cameras: Realme X2 vs Poco X2

Coming to optics, Poco X2 features a rear quad camera setup as the already available Realme X2. The four cameras at the back include the brand new 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor, the successor to the popular 48MP Sony IMX586.



The primary Sony 64MP IMX686 sensor is further supported by a 2-megapixel camera, a 5-megapixel sensor, and an 8-megapixel wide angle camera.



Realme X2 comes with a rear quad camera system, powered by the much-appreciated 64MP camera sensor. Realme X2 dons the 64-megapixel Samsung GW1 sensor, an 8-megapixel 119-degree ultra wide-angle camera, 2-megapixel macro lens and 2-megapixel depth sensor.



It’s basically a differentiation between the 64MP Samsung sensor and 64MP Sony sensor.



Both the smartphones can capture some great shots in spite of difficult lighting conditions. The colours are quite accurate with proper white balance playing the role.



Upfront, Poco X2 flaunts a dual selfie camera setup inside the capsule shaped punch-hole sporting a 20-megapixel front-facing primary sensor coupled with a 2-megapixel depth sensor while Realme X2 has an upgraded 32-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture.



Battery, Fast Charging: Poco X2 vs Realme X2

Finally, coming to the battery, the all new Poco X2 houses a sizable 4,500mAh battery. It’s good enough to run for more than a day. Poco X2 also supports 27W fast charging tech, and will ship with the 27W fast charger with the box.



Realme X2 houses the same 4,000mAh battery as the predecessor.



Compared to Realme XT, it’s the same capacity, but the smartphone supports newly improved 30W VOOC 3.0 fast charging technology compared to the 20W fast charging tech on XT. Both 27W and 30W chargers are blazing fast.



Pricing, Availability: Poco X2 vs Realme X2

Realme X2 in India starts at Rs 16,999 for the base model with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage. The mid-end model with 6GB RAM with 128GB will be sold at Rs 18,999. Finally, the last model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced Rs 19,999.



Poco X2 price in India has been set at a very strategic point. Poco X2 price starts at Rs 15,999 for the base model comes with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. The mid-end 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 16,999.



The top model of the three, Poco X2 with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage will sell at Rs 19,999.



Poco X2 will be available exclusively in India on Flipkart, and Realme X2 is also available via Flipkart. Poco X2 will be available from February 11.



All the three Realme X2 and Poco X2 smartphones are priced aptly under Rs 20,000. With Poco X2 priced 1,000 rupees cheaper than Realme X2 for the base model, it will find some advantage among buyers in the 15,000-segment.



While both Poco X2 and Realme X2 have a lot to offer at this price, this is going to be an intensive battle between the two mid-range killers. What do you think, can Poco X2 topple Realme X2 as the best mid-range smartphone in the country?

