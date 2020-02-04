HCL Will Hire 50% More Employees In This Tier 2 City; 6000 Employees Will Work For HCL Here!

HCL Technologies, which reported $9.3 billion revenues in 2019, is all set to increase their workforce by 50% in this tier 2 city.



Within 2 years, there will be 6000 employees working for HCL Technologies in this city!



HCL Will Hike Workforce By 50% In Lucknow



HCL Technologies, which has a prominent presence in Uttar Pradesh’s capital: Lucknow, is now aiming to ramp up their workforce by a considerable margin.



From present 4000 employees strength, HCL will now increase total workforce to 6000, by hiring 2000 more employees.



This new recruitment process will be over by 2021.



This way, HCL is now all set to hire 50% more employees in Lucknow, which one of the biggest recruitment drives in India.



HCL Technologies Corporate Vice President Sanjay Gupta said, “In fact, our employee count is expected to hit 4,500 by the end of March 2020 from the current strength of 4,000 professionals,”



As of March 2019, there were 3300 employees for HCL Technologies in Lucknow.



The team of HCL Technologies in Lucknow are handling 103 clients, out of which 70% are based out of US. This speaks volume about the quality which HCL employees in Lucknow are providing to the clients, and the way businesses are being managed by HCL.



HCL Lucknow Campus Will Continue To Grow



HCL Technologies’ Lucknow campus is spread across 100 acres of land, and it came into existence in October 2016.



HCL will invest Rs 500 crore into making the Lucknow campus even more dynamic and powerful, as some of the critical business consultancies in the field of infrastructure management, application development, product engineering & BPO operations are carried over from there.



Sanjay said, “The company has so far made investments to the tune of Rs 500 crore in HCL Lucknow and more funds would be invested as and when required,”



HCL Lucknow campus also has Arya Bhatt Training Centre, which can train 500 employees at a time.



We will keep you updated, as more details come in.

