

Poco X2 Unboxing, 1st Impressions: Superbly Packaged Mid-Range Smartphone!

Poco, the highly successful sub-brand from the Xiaomi camp which has now evolved into a standalone brand, has now launched their 2nd smartphone in India: Poco X2.



Poco fans were eagerly awaiting this launch.



The most interesting aspect of Poco X2 is the pricing, which starts very aggressively at Rs 15,999, and this has stunned one and all.



Higher versions of Poco X2 have been priced at Rs 16,999 and Rs 19,999.



The colour scheme, specifications and designs are very close to another bestseller: Redmi K30 4G, however there are some USPs which mark the smashing entry of Poco’s newest model.



We had the opportunity to unbox and review Poco X2, here are our views and insights:

Poco X2 Unboxing & First Impressions

Design and Build

The Poco X2 smartphone comes in three colour variants: Atlantis Blue, Matrix Purple and Phoenix Red. We have received the Atlantis blue variant and it looks very shiny and beautiful.

The body is of metal and glass with a gorilla glass 5 protection on both sides.

The smartphone measures 165.3 x 76.6 x 8.8 mm making it a tall and wide phone. The body weighs 207 gms and feels slightly on the heavier side.

The con is that the camera at the back is protruding from the body by approx. 2mm.

There is a 3.5mm audiojack, USB type C charging port, microphone and a speaker grille at the bottom.

On the left side is a hybrid sim card slot and on the right side you will find a side mounted fingerprint sensor, power button and volume button. On the top of the body is a microphone and an IR blaster.

Display and Viewing Experience

The smartphone has a 6.67 inch tall screen with a 120Hz and 60Hz reality flow refresh rate. The screen has a Full HD+ IPS LCD Display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels with minimal bezels.

We found the display while viewing videos very immersive.

Software

The smartphone is based on Android 10 and MIUI 11.0.3 version with Poco launcher.

The UI seems very fluid due to the Poco launcher.

Hardware and Storage

The Poco X2 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor with Adreno 618 GPU.

Poco X2 is available in three different storage models: the base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage, a mid-end model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, and finally the top model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

The storage type is UFS 2.1.

We found the performance to be really good compared to Redmi K30 4G with mid-range premium.

The liquid cooling technology ensures minimal heating of the phone during gaming.

Battery and Charging

Poco X2 has a 4,500mAh battery with 27W super fast wired charging.

Sensors and Features

Poco X2 comes with all the sensors along with IR blaster as seen in all Redmi phones.

The side mounted fingerprint sensor comes with advantages as well as disadvantages.

The features like dual 4G Volte, FM Radio support, Out of the box Wi-fi calling, Randomized Mac address, Widevine L1 support.

Audio and Video

The smartphone is armed with bottom firing speakers with volume and quality being average.

We found the video immersive maybe due to a good screen to body ratio.

We found the multimedia user experience to be decent; a bit above average.

Camera

The smartphone is equipped with a quad camera setup at the back and dual front camera.

The cameras at the rear come in 64 megapixel (f/1.9) camera features IMX686, 8 MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera, 2 MP (f/2.4) depth sensor camera and 2 MP (f/2.4) macro camera.

The front dual camera setup has 20 MP (f/2.2) wide and 2 MP (f/2.4) depth sensor camera.

The camera app is feature rich and user friendly.

Pricing and Availability

Poco X2 price in India has been set at a very strategic point.

Poco X2 price starts at Rs 15,999 for the base model comes with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. The mid-end 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 16,999.

The top model of the three, Poco X2 with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage will sell at Rs 19,999.

Poco X2 will be available exclusively in India on Flipkart.

The first Poco X2 sale will happen on February 11, 2020 from 12PM. As a part of the Poco X2 launch offer, you can avail Rs 1,000 off on Poco X2 with ICICI Bank Credit Cards.

The Verdict

We are in love with Poco X2, and to be honest, we don’t mind much if it’s a rebranded flagship!

For a buyer looking out a new, shining smartphone in the mid-range premium segment, Poco X2 will certainly be a major contender.

We will keep sharing our opinions and insights on Poco X2, right here. Stay tuned!