Vu Launches 4K TV At Rs 24,999: Runs On Android TV, Watch Netflix, Amazon Prime With 3840 X 2160 Pixels!

Vu Televisions has announced the launch of Vu Premium 4K TV in India. Following the launch of its Cinema TV range, the home television manufacturer Vu has now launched a new line of televisions in the country.

Targeted majorly at the new age consumer who seeks innovative and technologically advanced products, Vu Premium 4K TV offers top-of-the-line features and state-of-the-art design at a competitive price.

Vu Premium 4K TV Range

The Premium 4K TV range runs on the Android TV platform, and is available in three sizes: 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch. These range of televisions will be available on Flipkart.

With the 43-inch Vu Premium 4K TV priced at Rs 24,999, the 50-inch variant at Rs 27,999 and the 55-inch priced at Rs 31,999, the Vu Premium 4K TV range is known to be the most affordable television in India with Dolby Vision support.

TheThe TVs are equipped with A+ Grade Panel with 400+ nits brightness having Dolby Vision & HRD 10 Support, Dolby Audio with 30W noise cancellation Speakers having DTS Virtual X Surround Sound Technology, Bezel-Less Design, VOD Upscaler, Cricket Mode along with the latest Android 9.0 pie, giving a luxury viewing experience at home.

The company has a long-standing association with Flipkart, through which it has sold over 15 lakh TV sets from 32” to 75” in size. The online platform sells Vu TVs across 19,000 pin codes, with 5-star reviews for majority of Vu’s products on the platform.

The Television Range to Support all Major Apps

Not only are these new range of TVs among the most affordable sets of these specifications but also do these Vu Premium 4K TV range support all major apps and streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, and YouTube.

This new range is similar to its Vu Cinema TV range launched recently but with slightly more affordable pricing. The key differences between the two however, are a changed design language, and sound output, with the Premium 4K TV range coming with 30W of sound output across all three size variants.

The Vu Premium 4K TV range also features a smaller, sleek remote with fewer buttons than on traditional remotes. The remote has hotkeys for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, and Hotstar, along with a Google Assistant button and a D-pad for navigation.

Like other Android TV devices, the Vu Premium 4K TV range also has a built-in Chromecast for Google Cast support. There is also Dolby Audio tuning for the TV’s speaker system.