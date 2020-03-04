Galaxy M21 has been leaked on Geekbench. To be available with 4GB RAM and Android 10 OS. The device will run on the new OneUI 2.0 custom skin. It will have a rear camera with a 48MP primary sensor.



Galaxy M21 Specs Leaked, Match Galaxy M30s: To Come Under 10,000?

The device will pack a massive 6,000mAh battery powered by Exynos 9611 SoC.



Revealed by 91mobiles and Ishan Agarwal, Galaxy M21 will come with similar specifications as the Galaxy M30s. Two new Galaxy M smartphones are also expected to launch soon: Galaxy M01 and Galaxy M01s.



Galaxy M21 Specs: Remodelled Galaxy M30s?

As Galaxy M30S, the M21 will come with a polycarbonate body. It will feature gradient hues on the out with a fingerprint sensor. Samsung Galaxy M30S came with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Full HD+ display with a circular notch and a thin chin.



Galaxy M21 will have a similar Super AMOLED screen to offer ultra-clear viewing experience.



Galaxy M30S comes with a rear triple camera system featuring a 48MP primary sensor with two other sensors, the same is expected with Galaxy M21.



The device will couple with an 8MP ultra wide-angle sensor and a 5MP depth sensor with support for Live Focus.



Up front, Galaxy M30s packs a 16MP selfie camera. The M30S selfie camera supports AI scene detection. The cameras support dedicated modes as Night Mode, Super Slow-Mo Recording, HDR and more.



Samsung Galaxy M30S is powered by a newly improved 2.3GHz Exynos 9611 chipset, and the same will power Galaxy M21 with upto 4GB of RAM. The Samsung in-house chip is based on a 10nm process equipped with Mali G72 MP3 GPU.



Samsung Galaxy M21 will ship with the latest Samsung’s own skin One UI 2.0 skin based on Android 10. The memory can be further expanded via microSD card up to 512GB.



The upcoming Galaxy smartphone will support 15W fast charging over the Type-C port. Galaxy M30S packed a humongous 6,000mAh battery, and Galaxy M21 will pack the same, and it will be easily able to run for two days on a single charge.



Galaxy M21 Launch, Galaxy M21 Price

Galaxy M21 launch is expected in a few months. Samsung Galaxy M01 and Galaxy M01s are in the making phase as well, so they could be dropping in a few months. Galaxy M21 launch may happen by April in India.



The other entry-level Galaxy M-series phones are expected in the same period as well. Galaxy M21 price will start at under Rs 10,000 in India.

