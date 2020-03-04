Whatsapp Dark Mode Officially Rolled Out For All Android, iOS Users: This Is How You Can Activate It

Whatsapp Dark Mode Officially Rolled Out For All Android, iOS Users: This Is How You Can Activate It

The dark mode for Whatsapp is finally here! Its been ages since Whatsapp has promised us the dark mode, and finally, the dark mode has2 been launched. The popular social networking app has finally launched the dark mode for Whatsapp both for Android and iOS as well.



This update has been launched for users all over the world, but there are a few things you need to do to get it on your phone.



How does the dark mode work? Is it available for everyone? Let’s find out!



Whatsapp Launches Dark Mode After Months of Delay



There has been much news that assured us about the launch of the Dark Mode by Whatsapp, but the app has been delaying it. There were instances of the dark mode being spotted on the net as well! And after months of anticipation, the dark mode is finally here.



In the blog, WhatsApp says, “Dark mode for WhatsApp offers a fresh look on a familiar experience. It’s designed to reduce eye strain in low light environments. And we hope it helps prevent those awkward moments where your phone lights up the room.”



If you are using an operating system which is Android 10 or iOS 13 or higher, the WhatsApp dark mode will be automatically enabled depending on the settings of your smartphone’s systems. For those using these systems, there are three options available – Light, dark and System Default. You can choose either of these options, and the dark mode will be activated accordingly.



The Dark mode on Whatsapp has different shades, depending on which operating system you are using. For example, the dark mode on iOS 13 is purely dark, whereas, the dark mode on Android 10 comes with a dark grey shade. This has been justified by the app, “When choosing colors, we wanted to minimize eye fatigue and use colors that are closer to the system defaults on iPhone and Android respectively.”



How To Enable Dark Mode On Android 9 Or Lower



Here is a step by step procedure of how to enable the dark mode on your Whatsapp if you are using Android 9 or below:

Update the Whatsapp to obtain the latest version. Open the app Go to settings Click on Chats Here, you will see the Theme option, click on it. Choose Dark option from the menu Click on OK

You will have the dark theme running on your smartphone