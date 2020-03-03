Weekly Trending Smartphones: Note 9 Pro, Realme 6 Pro, iPhone 9, Redmi Note 9, Mi A4, Realme 6, K30 Pro

Redmi Note 9 is coming to India on March 12. The company has officially confirmed the Redmi Note 9 series India launch showcasing a brand new design on the out with a four camera square shaped module.



Weekly Trending Smartphones: Note 9 Pro, Realme 6 Pro, iPhone 9, Redmi Note 9, Mi A4, Realme 6

Redmi Note 9 series will feature a new four-camera rear block.



Xiaomi India has also officially confirmed that the next Redmi smartphones will support ISRO’s NavIC satellite navigation system. Realme 6 series will launch on March 5 this week in India.



Let’s check out the top trending smartphones from this week.



Redmi Note 9 Pro

Redmi Note 9 Pro will pack in glass design as the predecessors with some new colour combinations. Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Note 8 Pro came with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protections with a gradient back design. The launch has been officially confirmed by Redmi India, and the devices will be unveiled on March 12.



As shown in the teaser, the Note 9 smartphones will come with a new design on the out, square shaped camera module featuring quad cameras. The latest Snapdragon 720G may power the Redmi Note 9 Pro, the next mid-range flagship from Redmi lineup.



Redmi Note 9

Redmi Note 9 is coming to India on March 12. The company has officially confirmed the Redmi Note 9 series India launch showcasing a brand new design on the out with a four camera square shaped module. Redmi Note 9 series will feature a four-camera rear block. Xiaomi India has also officially confirmed that the next Redmi smartphones will support ISRO’s NavIC satellite navigation system.



The upcoming Redmi Note phones will pack in new processors, a brand new design, top-class gaming experience, better fast charging capabilities and improved camera performance.



Realme 6

The upcoming Realme 6 has been leaked on multiple occasions now, revealing some crucial and key specifications. The Realme 6 details previously leaked are in line with the current rumours, and we have a fair idea about the device. The leaked Realme 6 live images show a new display design, an upgrade over the current water drop notch.



Realme 6 was previously leaked to have a quad camera setup running on a Snapdragon 710 processor, and now it’s said to be Helio P90.



Realme 6 Pro

Realme 6 Pro will feature a similar dual punch-hole display. It is expected to come with a five camera system and a mid-range flagship processor, expected to be Snapdragon 730, or the newly launched Snapdragon 720. The company is known to bring in flagship features to budget smartphones, and the same is expected with Realme 6 Pro as well.



The device may come with the same four cameras as Realme 5 Pro, while the fifth sensor is probably going to be a dedicated zoom lens for active in-depth digital zooming technology.



Mi A4

Mi A4 concept renders leak some key details about the upcoming Xiaomi Android One smartphone. As a change, the upcoming Mi A4 will pack in a punch-hole display, 64MP powered quad camera and more. The design will see a complete makeover with a brand new build and camera cutout, both front and rear.



The Mi A3 was based on Mi CC9, practically a rip-off running on Android One. Similarly, the next Mi A4 is expected to be based on Mi CC10, and the leaked renders give the first glimpse of Mi A4.



iPhone 9

The name is confirmed by the company, and it’s either going to be iPhone 9. The iPhone 9 will be available at a cheaper price than other premium priced flagships in the same segment. iPhone 9 testing is complete, and is ready to hit the markets. The renders hint at as similar features as iPhone 11, sporting a 4.7-inch display with an iPhone 8 like design.



The device will come with a single main camera, probably the 12-megapixel camera with thick bezels on both sides with a physical home button, same as iPhone 8.



Redmi K30 Pro

A new leak reveals a very different design of Redmi K30 Pro. Recently shared online, the previous live images hinted at a similar design as Redmi K30 with some added touches and a pop-up camera. But, K30 Pro may have a different design altogether, inspired by the recent Galaxy S20 series by Samsung.



Leaked by GizChina, the image shows a camera module on the top left corner in a square shaped box. We have already seen such camera module designs on the Pixel 4 series and iPhone 11 series as well.



Galaxy S20 Series: S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra

All the Samsung Galaxy S20 smartphones come with similar displays with specs. Galaxy S20 comes with a 6.2-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED display, Galaxy S20+ with a 6.7-inch display and Galaxy S20 Ultra with a 6.9-inch display. All the three displays on the S20 smartphones support 120hz refresh rate and are HDR10+ certified.



The smartphones run on the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 in the US, and are powered by in-house Exynos 990 for some of the markets featuring top cameras.

