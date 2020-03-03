nubia Red Magic Breaks AnTuTu Record; Launch On March 12 With SD 865, 144 Hz Screen!

As per the reports, the Nubia Red Magic 5G is expected to arrive with a 144Hz screen and today the company officially confirmed the launch date – the phone will debut on March 12.



How Did This Happen?



From the earlier information, we already know the device will have Snapdragon 865 chipset, paired with 5G modem.



During the weekend, we also came to know that, it will have a game-changing cooling fan that will go as high as 15,000 rpm, according to official accounts on social media.



Basically, lowering the internal temperature allows hardware to perform even better and that’s why the phone reached record-breaking score on AnTuTu – over 633,000.



How Did Nubia Red Magic 5G Break The Record?



On 2nd March, Nubia President, Ni Fei, officially announced the new Nubia Red Magic 5G Antutu / Master Lu running points.



The Nubia Red Magic 5G with model number NX659J runs 633724 points on AnTuTu as can be seen from the screenshot.



On top of that, it also scores 563588 points on Master Lu ranking.



Earlier, Xiaomi Mi 10 was the king of AnTuTu and it scored 585,000 points while iQOO 3 5G scores 575883 points.



So, this latest score shows that Nubia Red Magic is the new “king of AnTuTu”.

Further, Ni Fei, CEO of nubia, explained in a lengthy post why the new fan is so special.



Why Would This Happen?



According to him, the liquid cooling is not enough to keep the internals cool and that’s why the nubia will stick to an actual rotating fan just like the Red Magic 3.



Since, the AnTuTu result is exactly 633,724 and is not all about the cooler, but also boosted by the 16GB LPDDR5 RAM.



Moreover, the nubia Red Magic 3 and Nubia Red Magic 3s both arrived with stock-ish Android Pie, so we would love to see the nubia Red Magic 5G to keep this tradition and have just minor modifications to the user experience.

What Is Special About NUBIA RED MAGIC 5G?

Moving ahead, the Nubia Red Magic 5G GeekBench scores show a single-core score of 934 while the multi-core score hit 3444.



Basically, this smartphone will come with 12GB LPDDR5 memory as well as Visionox FHD+ 144hz screen.



Also note that Ni Fei previously confirmed on Weibo that the Red Magic 5G gaming phone will also have a 16GB LPDDR5 memory version.



Additionally, this smartphone will also come with a Snapdragon 865 + X55M baseband, 256GB flash memory, Android 10 system, dual IC touch chip solution, and an air-cooled turbo fast charge solution.



The LPDDR5 technology has a data rate of 5,500 megabits per second (Mb/s), so the 12GB LPDDR5 module is approximately 1.3 times faster than previous mobile memory – LPDDR4X with its 4255 Mb/s rate.



Although, Samsung states that its LPDDR5 modules can offer a 50% improvement in performance over LPDDR4X.



Also, it can reach a peak of 6400 Mb/s transfer rate.



It seems that the CEO is very excited about the new smartphone and keeps revealing everything about it.



You can say that this device is a monster when it comes to multitasking capabilities.



Apart from that, the smartphone will also include a physical fan to keep everything cool during long gaming sessions and fast-charging cycles.



As per the official website of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the Nubia Red Magic 5G supports NR NSA / NR SA / TD-LTE / LTE FDD / WCDMA / GSM standards, 5G-enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB) technology and dual-card dual-standby.



Earlier it got affected by the cancellation of MWC 2020, preparation for its release in China is still on.