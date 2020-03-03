Oneplus 8 Series Will Launch In 2nd Week Of April In India: Specs, Features You Can Expect

Highly awaited, next generation of flagship from OnePlus: OnePlus 8 is now rumored to have a launch date.



As per some sources, OnePlus 8 series will launch in the 2nd week of April.



It has to be a global launch, and this means that OnePlus 8 will launch in India as well, during the 2nd week of April.



This launch date of April has been sourced from an unknown person, who is close to OnePlus, and there has been no official confirmation.



This is a developing post, and we will keep this blog updated.



It seems that there will be total of three products which will launch in 2020 from OnePlus: One ‘Lite’ model of Oneplus 8, one budget model, and one premium, mid-ranger.



More details are awaited.



Possible Specs Of Oneplus 8 Series



As per available information till now, Oneplus 8 series can have these possible specs:



Oneplus 8 Lite Specs:



6.4 inch screen with a punch hole for selfie camera

90 Hz refresh rate for the display

Tripple camera setup in the rear with high-resolution primary camera, an ultrawide lens and a ToF depth sensor.

Processor will not be Snapdragon, but MediaTek Dimensity 1000 chipset (not confirmed)

Oneplus 8 Specs:



6.6 inch curved display with punch hole for the selfie camera

Full HD screen

120 Hz refresh rate for the display

Tripple camera set up in the rear, almost like Oneplus 7T

Three cameras in the rear will be: high-resolution primary camera, aided by an ultrawide and a telephoto shooter.

Processor can be SD 865

Oneplus 8 Pro Specs:



Even bigger QHD+ Screen

120 Hz refresh rate for the display

Punch hole for selfie camera

Snapdragon 865 chipset (almost confirmed)

Quad-camera setup

ToF sensor will be a new addition to the primary camera, ultrawide and telephoto combo

Faster wrap charger is a big possibility

Wireless charger can also be there

We will keep you updated, as more details come in.



Image Source: Future