Oneplus 8 Series Will Launch In 2nd Week Of April In India: Specs, Features You Can Expect
Highly awaited, next generation of flagship from OnePlus: OnePlus 8 is now rumored to have a launch date.
As per some sources, OnePlus 8 series will launch in the 2nd week of April.
It has to be a global launch, and this means that OnePlus 8 will launch in India as well, during the 2nd week of April.
This launch date of April has been sourced from an unknown person, who is close to OnePlus, and there has been no official confirmation.
This is a developing post, and we will keep this blog updated.
It seems that there will be total of three products which will launch in 2020 from OnePlus: One ‘Lite’ model of Oneplus 8, one budget model, and one premium, mid-ranger.
More details are awaited.
Possible Specs Of Oneplus 8 Series
As per available information till now, Oneplus 8 series can have these possible specs:
Oneplus 8 Lite Specs:
- 6.4 inch screen with a punch hole for selfie camera
- 90 Hz refresh rate for the display
- Tripple camera setup in the rear with high-resolution primary camera, an ultrawide lens and a ToF depth sensor.
- Processor will not be Snapdragon, but MediaTek Dimensity 1000 chipset (not confirmed)
Oneplus 8 Specs:
- 6.6 inch curved display with punch hole for the selfie camera
- Full HD screen
- 120 Hz refresh rate for the display
- Tripple camera set up in the rear, almost like Oneplus 7T
- Three cameras in the rear will be: high-resolution primary camera, aided by an ultrawide and a telephoto shooter.
- Processor can be SD 865
Oneplus 8 Pro Specs:
- Even bigger QHD+ Screen
- 120 Hz refresh rate for the display
- Punch hole for selfie camera
- Snapdragon 865 chipset (almost confirmed)
- Quad-camera setup
- ToF sensor will be a new addition to the primary camera, ultrawide and telephoto combo
- Faster wrap charger is a big possibility
- Wireless charger can also be there
We will keep you updated, as more details come in.
