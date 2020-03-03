Redmi Note 9 Concept Image Revealed; But All Offline Launches Cancelled Due To Coronavirus

Redmi Note 9 Concept Image Revealed; Offline launches cancelled Due To Coronavirus

Coronavirus has spread at an alarmingly rapid rate, and not only is it endangering lives, but innumerable people succumbed to the disease. Not one to take it lightly, Xiaomi India has announced that there will be no smartphone launches in the month of March. Tech geeks from all over the world were excited for the launch of the Redmi Note 9 and Redmi Note 9 Pro, which was scheduled for March 12 but they have been disappointed now.



On the brighter side, however, the Redmi Note 9 series has already been listed on Amazon and a concept image of the phone has been leaked as well.



When will the Redmi Note 9 series launch? What does the concept image of the upcoming phone look like? Let’s find out!



Xiaomi Cancels On-Ground Smartphones Launch Events In India



Aware of the deadly coronavirus, leading smartphone company Xiaomi has announced that all the on-ground launch events of smartphones will be cancelled for the month of March.



The company has released a statement that says, “There is a global outbreak of Coronavirus COVID-19 that has affected people severely. Given this unprecedented situation, we have an important update for you. We won’t be holding any launch events on-ground throughout March in India. While we’ve been planning this launch for months, we believe this step is crucial.”



Does that mean that the launch will be postponed? No, it will simply be held in an online-only launch event. Yes, both the Redmi Note 9 and Redmi Note 9 Pro will be launched on the same date, only online.



Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 9 Series Spotted On Amazon; Concept Image Is Here Too!



Only days after Xiaomi posted a teaser about the Redmi Note 9 series on Twitter, the phones in the series have been listed on popular e-commerce site, Amazon. There is a special page dedicated to the launch of these phones, which will be launched on March 12, at 12 pm.



Redmi Note 9 Pro Concept Image

There is another additional development in the news – a concept image of the Redmi Note 9 Pro has been making the rounds of the internet! This concept image has been designed by one Ben Geskin, who is a renowned concept designer, and has shown us what the phone might look like!



The Redmi Note 9 series smartphones have been long-awaited now, and they will apparently have a quad-camera setup at the back of the phone.

Image Source