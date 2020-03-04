Oppo Reno 3 Pro good enough? Here’s our quick review decoding the important features of the latest Reno 3 Pro. Running on Helio P95, it packs a 64MP powered rear quad camera along with a 44MP selfie camera, the first in the world.



Oppo Reno 3 Pro Quick Review: 7 Things You Must Know

Oppo Reno 3 Pro runs on the new ColorOS 7 UI based on the latest Android 10.



Reno 3 Pro supports 30W fast charging technology with a 4,025mAh battery backing it. Reno 3 Pro will be available in two storage variants: 128GB and 256GB, both with 8GB RAM. The prices start at Rs 29,990.



Here’s our Oppo Reno 3 Pro quick review.



Design, Build: Good Enough For The Price?

Launched in two colour options, Reno 3 will be available in Auroral Blue and Midnight Black colour options. The design stays flat, and Reno 3 Pro looks average given the price point.



Reno 3 Pro features a quad-camera setup at the back and packs an in-display fingerprint sensor upfront.



Display: AMOLED Here!

Reno 3 Pro comes with a 6.4-inch display AMOLED panel packed with an in-display fingerprint scanner. The sensor works fast and the AMOLED goes end to end without much of the bezels. The Reno 3 Pro display features a punch-hole on the top left corner of the display.



AMOLED offers punchy colours with deeper blacks, making it suitable for the price.



Hardware, Storage: Helio P95, 8GB RAM

The Oppo smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio P95 processor added with 8GB of RAM. Reno 3 Pro will be available in two storage variants: 128GB and 256GB. The storage on both the models can be further expanded using an external microSD card.



Helio P95 SoC offers improved AI performance compared to Helio P90 keeping the same CPU, GPU and other general specs.



Software: Android 10, ColorOS 7

Oppo Reno 3 Pro runs on the new ColorOS 7 UI. It’s based on the latest Android 10, and the device runs the skin out of the box. The new ColorOS 7 UI has improved quite much, and it feels smooth to be used. You also get the new Android 10 features on top of the customized skin.



The new added features include Game Space, Oppo Share, Dark Mode and a few handy options.



Cameras: World’s First 44MP Camera Phone!

Coming to optics, the Oppo Reno 3 Pro packs in a quad-camera system at the back featuring a 64-megapixel primary camera along with a 13-megapixel telephoto lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel mono lens.



Upfront, Reno 3 Pro comes with a 44-megapixel main selfie camera coupled with a 2-megapixel depth sensor.



The images captured by the main camera produce a lot of details with accurate colours.



Battery, Fast Charging: 30W VOOC Flash Charge!

The Reno phone is backed by a sizable 4,025mAh battery, capable of running through a whole day on a single charge. Further, the smartphone also supports 30W fast charging technology. The device ships with a 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 charger.



Pricing, Availability: Suitable At Under 30,000?

Oppo Reno 3 Pro price in India starts at Rs 29,990. The 8GB/128GB Oppo Reno3 Pro is priced at Rs 29,990, while the top-end 8GB/256GB version will cost 32,990. The device is available in Auroral Blue, Midnight Black and Sky White colors.



The camera turns out to be the standout feature on the smartphone followed by the stunning display.

It can be one of the best camera phones in the category packed by a performance-oriented chip, a sizable battery and the latest UI.