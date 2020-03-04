Maruti Will Bring 2 New Cars Priced Under Rs 5 Lakh; Alto Can Be Phased Out By 2021?

Maruti Will Bring 2 New Cars Priced Under Rs 5 Lakh; Alto Can Be Phased Out By 2021?

Maruti Suzuki, which is quite popular for its entry level cars in the market, is now looking to launch two more! Given the low competition in this segment, Maruti Suzuki sure has made a smart move. As per reports, these cars will be launched below the Rs. 5 lakh price level.



After the success of WagonR, Alto K10, and many other cars by Maruti, the entry level car segment is something they already have quite a foothold in.



Let’s find out all about this new car that the company is planning to launch!



Maruti Suzuki To Launch Two New Cars In The Entry Level Car Segment



Who doesn’t remember Maruti’s all time loved Maruti 800? The car manufacturer is looking to launch one of the two cars with an 800 cc engine, whereas the other one will have a 1-litre engine. As of now, the local units of Japan’s Suzuki Motor offers Alto with an 800 cc engine, whereas, the Celerio comes with a 1 litre engine.



The managing director Kenichi Ayukawa has confirmed the news about the 800 cc car, but not about the 1 litre engine one. He said that making a car keeping in mind the rules and regulations of safety and emissions is a tough nut to crack. He said, “We have to comply with new regulations on safety and emission which spike the cost by 10% on entry-level and makes it challenging. We have to still find a solution on the same.”



Maruti Suzuki’s Cars To Replace Celerio; Will Be Launched By 2021



As per reports, the 1 litre car, which has a code name YNC, will be replacing Celerio. Also, the other one with an 800 cc engine, with code name YOM, will be launched by 2021. The manufacturer will soon reach a decision about whether to continue with Alto or not.



Maruti Suzuki is planning to launch these cars now that the competition here is quite low thanks to the newly introduced rules of safety and emissions. In fact, Maruti Suzuki’s competitors Hyundai Motor India and Tata Motors have already given up on this particular car segment.



There has been a 10-15 % increase in the prices of entry level cars in the last 12-18 months and the market of mini-cars has shrunk to 40% to 2.45 lakh car units