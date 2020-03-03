Vivo Nex 3S With Snapdragon 865 Launching On March 10th: 64MP Camera, 55W Pump Charging Included

Recently, Vivo announced its APEX 2020 Concept Smartphone and now the Chinese company is all set to launch a new smartphone under NEX, which is the company’s other lineup for experimental devices.

Vivo NEX 3S: Official Launch



According to the landing page for the Vivo NEX 3S smartphone on Tmall, it has revealed that the smartphone will be officially launched in China on 10th March at a launch event at 2:30 PM local time.

A new Vivo 5G smartphone with model number “V1950A” was spotted on TENAA recently, along with the phone’s renders.

Although, the name of that device has not been confirmed yet, it is believed to be the upcoming Vivo NEX 3S.

What Are The Features Present In Vivo NEX 3S Smartphone?

As per the specification, the phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, the flagship chipset which will be powering most of the flagship phones getting launched this year.

Moreover, it has also been reported that the smartphone will be featuring a waterfall screen and the device will come powered by 55W Pump Charging, one of the fastest charging technology out there, after OPPO‘s 65W fast charge.

According to the TENAA listing, the upcoming device from Vivo will look similar to its predecessor, Vivo NEX 3.

Further, it also reveals that the phone measures 167.44 × 76.14 × 9.4 mm and weighs 219.5 grams.

Going ahead, they also shed some light on the key specifications of the upcoming smartphone.

Moreover, the Vivo NEX 3S is said to feature a 6.89-inch AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2256 x 1080 pixels.

Also, it is said that it will come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, along with 8GB of RAM.

What About The Camera Configuration In Vivo NEX 3S?

As per the listing, the phone will have a triple-camera setup on the back and from the renders, it seems that the company has opted for the “Oreo” camera module.

Basically, it will consist of a 64MP primary sensor, a 13MP secondary sensors and another 13MP camera sensor.

While on the front side, the device will come with a 16MP pop-up snapper for taking selfies and video calling.

What About The Battery In Vivo NEX 3S?

If we talk about the batteries, the listing reveals a 4,250mAh battery and as rumored, could pack 55W fast charging technology.

Further, TENAA says the phone comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner, runs the Android 10 operating system out-of-the-box and has support for SA and NSA 5G bands 41, 78, and 79.

In the coming days, we expect to know more about this upcoming smartphone as the launch date nears.

Image Source