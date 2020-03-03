Calculate Billionaire Jeff Bezos’ Wealth Using Rice Grains: This TikTok User Teaches Us Finance In A Unique Way!

Calculate Billionaire Jeff Bezos’ Wealth Using Rice Grains: This TikTok User Teaches Us Finance In A Unique Way!

Humphrey Young has created quite a stir on social media!



A 32-year-old e-commerce consultant, TikTok star and entrepreneur Humphrey Young has taken to TikTok to give a virtual representation of the net worth of the Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos by using a quirky method. In the trending video, he is seen using grains of rice to do the math.



Read to find out more…



A Quirky Way to do Maths!



Humphrey Young, who has more than 2 lakh followers on Tiktok, has gained fame on the video-sharing social media platform for creating easy-to-decipher financial literacy videos.



To get an idea of the wealth garnered by Bezos, the Silicon Valley freelancer used a single grain of rice to represent $100,000. He then went on to count 10 rice grains to depict $1 million. Following that he counted 10,000 grains by hand to represent $1 billion. In his first video he can be seen comparing the amount of rice grains to the cost of a Lamborghini and a home in California.



As the first video gained popularity, he came up with another one to show how much rice by weight would be required to count up to the total wealth of the Amazon CEO which was at the time $122 billion. It took him rice weighing 26 kilos approximately to count up to that amount. He can be seen inserting a keyboard in the pile of rice to show the users the depth of the pile of rice! He can also be seen comparing the cost of a new house Bezos bought in L.A. for $145 million and then showing how much Bezos still has in his account.



Reactions of the People on the Viral Video!



The video gained fame not only on Tiktok but also on other social media platforms like Twitter. People were quick to react and respond to the video.



Some said it to be an effective way to learn for visual learners while many people joked and made memes of the video as well!

My jaw dropped. Thank you for this visual perspective! — Bianca Saikaley (@BiancaRogers_23) February 28, 2020

What size is an Amazon employee’s salary? — Kate (@KateLSpring) February 28, 2020

omg…i make a crumb of one piece of rice/year? — Michelle Napier (@mmichellenapier) February 28, 2020

Some people did not quite agree with the method!

Gross. Not you or your analogies, the disproportionate wealth. — Stacey ?? (@AnaDHami) February 28, 2020

Image Source