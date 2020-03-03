Coca Cola Will Reduce Sugar By 6-Times; HUL, Nestle Products Most Nutritious In India!

The Access to Nutrition Foundation, an international not-for-profit organisation has released its second edition of India Spotlight Index. The index is published by Access to Nutrition Index (ATNI) and is held once in every three years. India was selected as a spotlight country as it has a rapidly developing food and beverages sector.

As per the index, FMCG majors HUL and Nestle have jointly been ranked first in the industry for their approach to nutrition. Following them are food and beverages major PepsiCo India, Britannia Industries and Coca-Cola India.

More about this Nutrition Index

Like we stated, ATNI report is published once in every three years and this is the second edition of India Spotlight Index. This season, 16 largest companies in India’s food and beverage sector were assessed with the aim to encourage these companies to improve their nutrition practices.

The other companies were Amul, Mondelez India, Mother Dairy, Parle Products, AAVIN, Adani Wilmar, Emami Agrotech, Hatsun Agro Product, ITC, Karnataka Cooperative Milk Producers Federation (Nandini) and Marico Limited.

Lifestyle changes in India have caused a shift in consumer habits: from the consumption of traditional food, to more urban food habits consisting of packaged and processed foods, high in sugar, fat and salt.

India is among the top 10 consumers of fast food in the world. Also, as India is set to become the third largest consumer economy, an enormous opportunity for food and beverage companies to make nutrition a core part of their business plans lies ahead of them.

Coca Cola to Cut Down Sugar Content Soon

The world’s largest beverages company, Coca Cola took 21 years to sell one billion bottles of its sugary sodas and drinks in India. It now intends to sell another billion in five years. Coca-Cola Co. aims to make India its third-largest market by volumes, from fifth-largest at present.



Coca Cola is pretty serious and has been working deliberately to reiterate its efforts to bring down sugar content in its beverages. It has been systematically reducing sugar content across brands such as Thums Up and Maaza, since the last 8-10 months.

It aims to bring down the sugar levels to below six grams in the next two years. It spilled the beans at an event held in Mumbai to announce India becoming the fifth largest market for Coca-Cola globally, on March 2.

Generally, a 330 ml can of Coca-Cola contain 35 grams or roughly 7 teaspoons of sugar. The new products of the company are being formulated with low sugar levels, as permitted by WHO across sparkling and still beverages and low-calorie versions of existing brands is also increasing.

As per WHO guidelines, adults and children should limit their intake of free sugars to less than 10% of the total energy intake, while promoting a further reduction to 5% or around 25 grams or 6 teaspoons a day.

As a part of company’s refreshed approach, Coca-Cola India will continue to grow its core brands by rolling out new variants across Thums Up, Limca, Fanta, Sprite and Maaza, including no-sugar extension.

