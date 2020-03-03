Indians Ditching Cable/DTH Due To TRAI’s New Rules; 48% Admit Watching Netflix, Amazon Prime More, TV Less

TRAI has recently announced that the NTO 2.0 and new changes in the network charges as well. However, this has got people shifting their focus to the online streaming services, and a survey has revealed that TRAI’s new order has resulted in a growth driver for OTT platforms.



The survey states that as much as 48% of Indian television consumers have admitted that the amount of time that they spend watching online streaming content has increased after the TRAI imposed a tariff change in the television plans..



What does this survey say? Has the popularity of OTT increased over regular television? Let’s find out!



YouGov Research Survey Reveals 48% People Go For OTT Channels



OTT platforms have always been popular, but with the television charges going so high up, people have chosen to go for OTT platforms and their content. This research is conducted by YouGov, a market research and data analytics firm, which confirms the news.



The firm conducted this research among 1000 participants across India between the time period of February 17-24, 2020. The research shows that 48% of the Indian DTH subscribers have confirmed that the amount they spent in watching TV has decreased ever since the TRAI announced new rules for the tariff of the television channels.



For those living under a rock, the TRAI had announced changes in the Television channel rates that dictated that each channel will be individually priced and people can choose which channel to watch and pay accordingly.



Will Television Channels Die Out?



As per the survey, the time spent watching television of 43% people reduced in 2019. Also, 36% of the people from the survey revealed that they found the new changes to television quite confusing. Another result revealed by the survey was that 16% of the people have quit on the whole television deal. Additionally, 21% have fully unsubscribed and moved entirely to the content streamed only.



The survey also revealed that men were more likely to unsubscribe from the television channels than women, at 19% and 13% respectively.



Is there a possibility that television might soon go extinct and people just choose OTT channels for their entertainment? The results from the study are showing that this might happen someday. Let’s wait and watch!