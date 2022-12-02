Electric Vehicle Owners In This State Allowed To Install Charging Points Within Housing Society

In order to allow individual electric vehicle (EV) owners to install electric charging points within building premises, the Maharashtra government issued a notification on Tuesday.

Installation Of EV Charging Station Within Building Premises

While declaring the installation of an EV charging station is a de-licensed activity, the notification stated that any individual who wishes to install an EV charger is free to do so.

Further the order noted, “An NOC should be granted by the housing society/RWA to any EV owner that wishes to set up a charging point within the building premises, provided the guidelines prescribed in the Safety Advisory for EV Charging Stations (EVCS) across Maharashtra, issued by the Chief Electrical Inspector (CEI), Government of Maharashtra are adhered to by the individual installing the charger,”.

In simple words, the housing society or the residents’ welfare association (RWA) should grant a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to the vehicle owner within seven days from the date of application for installing an EV charger, the notification stated.

Policy To Address EV Ecosystem Concerns

The ‘Maharashtra State Electric Vehicle Policy 2021’ was launched by the state government during June 2021.

The main aim of this policy was to address the concerns of various stakeholders of the EV ecosystem by outlining the charging infrastructure development needs, demand, and supply-side fiscal and non-fiscal incentives to tackle the high upfront cost to facilitate a higher EV adoption rate and to increase production capacity.

Although this policy was comprehensive, the provision for an NOC issued by a housing society to the EV owner for installing a private EV charger will further enhance the EV adoption rate in the city.

As we already know that the private vehicles rely on home charging for up to 80 percent of their charging needs.

In the meantime, the number of passenger EVs on the road is expected to triple globally in the next decade to over 77m, according to BloombergNEF.