iPhone Users In India Can’t Use These Important Govt Apps: Check Full List!

Smartphones have changed our lives in more ways than one. Smartphones have revolutionized the divergent technology.

Apps have become integral part of our lives. Be it travel bookings, hospital and doctor appointments, banking and financial services, utility bill payments, everything can be done at the fingertip.

There are several important government services too that are available via these apps which include public sector banks, Aadhaar, PF and lots more.

Many of them are available on Google Play Store, and can be accessed by Android users but they are not there on Apple App Store.

Following is the list of these prominent apps:

MyGrievance : This app allows users to lodge grievances related to central and state government organisations, and also track the status of their grievances in real time. This app was developed by National Informatics Centre in collaboration with Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances.

myCGHS : The app, which is available for central government employees, allows them to book, cancel or view appointments for doctors and wellness centres. Users can also check the hospitals and labs available on the panel for their treatment using the app.

Jeevan Pramaan : The app offers biometric enabled Aadhaar-based Digital Life Certificate to pensioners. Users can download the PDF copy of the certification using the app with the help of the Jeevan Pramaan ID.

DND : The TRAI DND (Do Not Disturb) app enables users to register their mobile number under DND to avoid Unsolicited Commercial Communication (UCC)/ Telemarketing Calls / SMS.

Registration & Stamp Duty : Designed to help the citizens of Meghalaya, this app was designed to know the approximate Stamp Duty amount and Registration fees required for registration of land within the jurisdiction of the Sub-Registrar of East Khasi Hills District only.

PMO India : This is the official app for the Indian Prime Minister’s Office, which offers all the latest information, news updates and more related to the office of the Prime Minister. The app is available in 13 languages and it also contains audio recordings and videos of ‘Mann ki Baat’ with the PM.

Bhashini : Bhashini app is created to build a National Public Digital Platform for languages to develop services and products for citizens by leveraging the power of artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies.

Yogyata : It is an online learning platform. It is designed to make the user learn new skills and make them eligible for their future jobs.