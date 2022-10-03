Kia Will Launch 2 New Cars For Indian Market: But No Electric Vehicle Plan? Check Full Details!

Kia India is one of the top automobile manufacturers in India today, with not more than three cars in the market.

And now, the South Korean automaker will be launching the next-gen Kia Carnival and the Kia Seltos facelift by next year.

Read on to find out all the details about these two cars!

Facelifted Kia Seltos To Be Launched In Early 2023

The facelifted Kia Seltos will compete with midsize SUVs such as the Hyundai Creta, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, and the new Grand Vitara. The SUV will make its debut in the Indian automobile market in early 2023, and it will reportedly come with improved features, redesigned exterior style, and advanced safety systems.

A new digital instrument cluster, a new touchscreen infotainment system, new LED lights, redesigned bumpers, and new alloy wheels are a few of these improved features in the car.

The powertrain options, on the other hand, are anticipated to remain comparable to the current incarnations, with the Kia Seltos facelift offering 1.5L NA petrol, 1.5L turbo diesel, and 1.4L turbocharged petrol engines. All of these engines are available with both manual and automatic transmissions.

New Gen Kia Carnival To Come With High End Features

Coming to the new gen Kia Carnival, its been a long time since the company debuted this car globally. However, the car is yet to reach the Indian market. As per reports, the redesigned Carnival will be shown in the next 2023 Auto Expo before it is released in the country. This new edition features not just modernised styling, but also larger size and a comfortable cabin. The new Carnival, like the Seltos facelift, is expected to include improved safety and technology.

Some features that will be included are blind spot assist, lane keeping assist, surround view monitor, forward collision avoidance assist, and high beam assist.

The Kia Carnival that will be launched in India will probably be powered by the same 2.2L diesel engine, and that delivers 200 bhp and 440 Nm of maximum torque