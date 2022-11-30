Wipro Starts Background Check For 10,000+ Freshers Across India After Delaying On-Boarding For 6 Months

It has been more than 6 months now that IT giant Wipro has delayed the on boarding of freshers.

This has caused a lot of concern for the students that were selected in Wipro programs. However, there has been a ray of hope for the students.

Some of the candidates have revealed that they have started to receive the background verification mails wherein they were asked to furnish the details of their education and upload their 10th/12th and graduation certificates.

Wipro has informed that failing to meet the criterion would result in the termination of the candidates.

The company advised the candidates to stay safe and only upload fully correct docs as if anything wrong gets uploaded then Wipro can send direct termination mail by looking at their previous trends.

Wipro will give offer letter to turbo candidates who passed velocity program with min 60%

Wipro had delayed onboarding of freshers for more than 6 months for 2022 grads. Now elite/turbo candidates are receiving direct termination mail. These candidates had passed the technical interviews and tests then got the selection. After selection they completed 2 months’ internship and completed the assessments but then their onboarding was delayed by 6 months and now some of them receiving termination mail

Wipro & Engineering Graduates’ Plight

Wipro gave job offers to some of the graduates in 2021 after clearing the tests and interviews. They were asked to do an un-paid internship of 2 months in 2022. Their onboarding was delayed onboarding indefinitely since June 2022. Post this, number of students had their offer letters revoked. The reasons behind this was unreasonable, ranging from low score in test (even after good scores) or incorrect verification.

And not just Wipro, many other mass recruiter companies did something similar along the lines affecting the lives of at least 100k freshers in India.

More About Wipro

Wipro Limited (formerly, Western India Palm Refined Oils Limited) is an Indian multinational corporation that provides information technology, consulting and business process services. Thierry Delaporte is serving as CEO and managing director of Wipro from July 2020.

Wipro’s capabilities range across cloud computing, cyber security, digital transformation, artificial intelligence, robotics, data analytics, and other technology consulting services to customers in 167 countries.