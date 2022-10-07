Wipro Orders All Employees To Work From Office: Atleast 3 Days A Week | Employee Union Reacts Strongly

The Indian IT giant Wipro has joined the pack of Indian corporates calling their employees back to offices as the Covid-19 pandemic has subsided and things are getting back to normal.

According to a recent report, the Bangalore-based IT heavyweight has beckoned its employees back to offices on a hybrid mode, for 3-4 days in a week.

In a statement to the news portal Moneycontrol, Wipro said that it has called employees back to offices starting Oct 10, 2022, with those in leadership positions having to join back for three days a week.

According to the company’s e-mail sent to employees, the latter are asked to return to office campuses starting Monday next week, for three to four working days.

Office campuses will be open every week starting the next, on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. So all working days except Wednesday. The email said that it encourages employees to work from the office on at least three of these four days.

“This will help us enjoy the camaraderie and team spirit of connecting in person while maintaining hybrid work flexibility,” read the email.

According to the IT company, its carefully deliberated back-to-office policy targets providing employees the flexibility of remote work while ensuring that its teams can access experiences as well as opportunities and build meaningful relationships at work.

Employee Union Reacts Strongly

Reacting on this development, NITES President Harpreet Singh Saluja said, “The company has abruptly send email to employees seeking them to start working from office starting 10th October 2022. The company should have send an email before a month, giving ample time to employees to relocate. Also consents and views of employees should have been considered by the company. A lot of employees are working from their hometowns, it is very difficult for them now to relocate in such short notice as they need to find accommodation, arrange for various household stuffs and school admissions for kids.”

Wipro’s announcement of calling its employees back to offices on a hybrid work from office basis comes after the country’s largest IT firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) invited its employees to get back to offices for three days a week.

Further, Wipro has recently been in the news after the incident of moonlighting became an internet keyword.

The company’s Chairman Rishad Premji recently announced firing 300 company employees as they were found working for Wipro’s competitors directly too besides working at the IT giant.