Tata Will Buy Bislery For Rs 7000 Crore? Bislery Founder Clarifies, Share Prices Increase Over This Development

The deal between Bisleri and Tata is about to go through for as much as Rs. 7000 crores.

Additionally, new reports have stated that the Chairman of Bisleri International, Ramesh J Chauhan is looking to divest some of his stakes as well.

Read on to find out all the details about this new development!

Bisleri Can Be Sold To Tata Group For Rs. 7000 Crores

Chauhan has revealed his plans of divesting some of his stake in the company. He is also in discussion with the Tata Group and others regarding the sale.

As per Chauhan, “We are in discussions with Tatas, other players are there in the fray, but cannot share. We would like to hold on to some stake.”

As confirmed by reports, for an estimated Rs 6,000–7,000 crore, Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL) intends to purchase the largest packaged water business in India. As part of the agreement, the present management will remain in place for two years.

Tata Consumer Products Ltd. (TCPL), which also distributes packaged mineral water under the brand Himalayan and with brands like Tata Copper Plus Water and Tata Gluco+ in the hydration category, is where the Tata Group’s consumer business is housed.

In September, we reported that Tata group has made an offer for a stake in India’s largest packaged water company Bisleri International.

A Bit About Bisleri

With the bottled water brand Bisleri and the spring water Vedica, Bisleri International, managed by Ramesh J Chauhan, competes in the market. Additionally, it may be found in branded carbonated beverages including Spyci, Limonata, Fonzo, and PinaColada.

In addition, Chauhan developed a number of super brands, including ThumsUp, Gold Spot, Maaza, and Limca, which was purchased by the Coca-Cola Company in 1993 after the Atlanta-based corporation’s reentry into the Indian market.

The total market size of the packaged water market in the country is estimated at Rs 20,000 crore. Out of this 12000 crores, 60% is unorganized. Out of the organized 40%, 32% is owned by Bisleri.

Bisleri, through its app [email protected], delivers products directly to consumers, including bulk 20-litre packs as well as smaller bottles starting from 250 ml to 1 litre.