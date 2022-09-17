Tata Wants To Buy Stake In Bisleri & Conquer Packaged Water Market Across India!

The steel to salt conglomerate Tata is yet again in the news, this time around its water!

Yes, you read that right! As per executives aware of the development, Tata group has made an offer for a stake in India’s largest packaged water company Bisleri International.

Tata to Acquire Stake in Bisleri

One of the executives said that “The Tata group has made the offer to Bisleri for a stake acquisition which it wants to scale up eventually”.

The executive told that “This would give the Tatas a massive foothold in packaged drinking water across the entry-level, mid-segment, and premium packaged water categories, and a ready go-to-market network across retail stores, chemist channels, institutional channels, including hotels, restaurants and airports, besides bulk-water delivery, since Bisleri mineral water leads across each of these channels”.

The report has also attributed the stake dilution to succession planning by Bisleri owner Ramesh Chauhan.

As per the official website, Bisleri has more than 150 manufacturing plants and a network of over 4,000 distributors with 5,000 trucks across India.

The total market size of the packaged water market in the country is estimated at Rs 20,000 crore. Out of this 12000 crores or 60% is unorganized. Out of the organized 40%, 32% is owned by Bisleri.

Bisleri, through its app [email protected], delivers products directly to consumers, including bulk 20-litre packs as well as smaller bottles starting from 250 ml to 1 litre.

More About Bisleri

Founded by Signor Felice Bisleri in November 20, 1851. With the intention of an alcohol remedy that is made up of cinchona, herbs and iron salts, Bisleri was developed.

Over these many years, many products have been launched by the company that have shaped the popularity of the brand and has multiplied its customer base.

In order to stand out from its competitors, company changed from blue colour bottle labels to its signature colour green in 2006.

Bisleri gained a 60 per cent stake in India’s sealed water bottle industry and as per 2019, the market value of Bisleri was $24 billion and by 2023, the same is believed to be $60 billion.

The growth journey of Bisleri from 1969 to 2021, is nothing short of a wonder! Lets see how the stake acquisition of Tata in Bisleri goes.