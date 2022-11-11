Cognizant Has Fired Thousands Of Indian Employees Over Fake Experience, Fake Resumes; 6% ‘Involuntary Attrition’ Reported

After Accenture, Cognizant is next in line to fire employees for including forged experience for a job.

The company has stated that there has been attrition due to failed background checks.

Cognizant Fires Employees For Forging Experiences, Failed Background Checks

Cognizant has revealed that they have had a 6 percent involuntary attrition in the quarter that ended in September. For those unaware, involuntary attrition is just another term for employees leaving due to firing.

Rajesh Nambiar, the company’s head for India, said that high levels of involuntary attrition were caused by inadequate background checks.

As per Nambiar, “They don’t have the right background to continue in that role. We have no tolerance for anyone who doesn’t clear background checks.”

Because of a number of factors, including a delay in recruiting, businesses do not do background checks before onboarding. If they did, it would require screening every applicant who is given a position, including some who don’t even want to work for the organisation. They also avoid such checks because employers seek speedy hires that will reduce candidates’ propensity to look for new employment opportunities.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the entire hiring process has moved online, which has led to an increase in incidents of fraudulent documents and resumes.

Accenture India Fires Employees For Fake Experience

Recently, Accenture India, one of the leading IT services providers, has found out that many employees have shown phony experiences. This has led to employees being fired from the company.

Employees were fired by the Indian branch of the multinational IT corporation after it was discovered that they had applied for jobs at the business using fake experience letters.

Although it is unknown how many Accenture employees participated in the scam, rumours on Twitter indicate that many may have been apprehended.

Additionally, in a statement, the company acknowledged these dismissals and stated that it had taken steps to ensure that services wouldn’t be impacted by the departure of workers who had fake certifications.

On the other hand, the company is continuing to look for eligible candidates to hire while stating that non-compliance would not be accepted.

According to reports, many human resources managers from the IT industry are currently reviewing the experience letters and other paperwork of the employees to scoop out the bad apples.