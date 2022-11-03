Redmi Note 12 Pro+ Expected To Launch As Xiaomi 12i HyperCharge For Indian Customers? Check Full Details!

The Redmi Note 12 series which was recently launched in China could arrive in India branded as Xiaomi 12i HyperCharge.

How do we know they’re the same?

The lineup consists of regular, Pro, Pro+ and Discover Edition variants.

These new global variants are codenamed Ruby which is the same as their Chinese counterparts, indicating that the devices are likely to be the same.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro and the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ are expected to be called the Xiaomi 12i and the Xiaomi 12i HyperCharge in India respectively.

However, when it will be available outside China is unknown.

Rebadging

Tipster Kacper Skrzpek has shared some details about the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ in a MIUI codebase.

The device is likely to be the successor to the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge that debuted earlier this year.

This isn’t surprising since the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge is a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G in China.

HyperCharge = Pro+

The Indian variant of the Redmi Note 12 Pro has already appeared in the IMEI database and has also received BIS certification.

So the Xiaomi 12i could be a rebadged version of the Redmi Note 12 Pro.

Given that the Xiaomi 12i HyperCharge is tipped to be a rebranded Redmi Note 12 Pro+, the specifications for both will be the same.

Screen, chip, storage, battery

It will likely get a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 900 nits brightness, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision support.

It is powered by a Dimensity 1080 SoC which is fabricated on TSMC’s 6nm process.

Storage options include 12GB RAM and 256GB.

There’s also a VC cooling system for heat dissipation.

It is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging.

Camera setup

Coming to the camera setup, the Redmi Note 12 Pro and Note 12 Pro+ get an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro sensor each.

The main camera sensor, however, is different between the two.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ gets a 200MP Samsung HMX sensor with OIS while the vanilla Redmi Note 12 Pro features a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor with OIS.

Both get a 16MP front camera shooter.

Further, it gets a side-mounted fingerprint scanner along with connectivity options like a USB-C port, 5G, WiFi-6, Bluetooth 5.2, IR Blaster, and an X-Axis Linear motor.

