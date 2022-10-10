MG Motors Will Launch Under Rs 10 Lakh Electric Car To Challenge Tata Tiago: 300 Kms Range, 2-Seater Car?

MG Motor India, the subsidiary of Chinese automotive manufacturer SAIC Motor, has announced that it will be launching its fourth car for the Indian automobile market.

MG Motor India Private Limited markets its cars under the British MG name.

Reports have suggested that the next launch will be an entry-level electric car that will be based on the Wuling Air EV.

Chinese Subsidiary MG Motor India’s Next Car in Indian Market

This car will reportedly be pitted against the Tata Tiago EV once it is launched. The latter is also a comparatively new car and is offered in four variants with prices between Rs 8.49 lakh to Rs 11.79 lakh.

MG has already stated that its new EV will cost less than Rs 10 lakh. The MG Air EV is expected to undercut its main rival.

The MG Air EV is available in two configurations in global markets: Standard Wheelbase (SWB) and Long Wheelbase (LWB) (LWB). Both models have a width of 1,505mm and a height of 1,631mm.

The lengths of the SWB and LWB variants, however, are 2,599mm and 2,974mm, respectively. The former has a 2-seat configuration, while the latter has a 4-seat configuration. The company may introduce a two-door body style version here.

MG Motor To Update Battery Thermal Management System

The engineering team at MG will update its battery thermal management system and air conditioning to accommodate Indian driving conditions. The upcoming MG electric vehicle could be given a different name. It has a boxy stance and features a large touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument console, wireless connectivity, connected car technology, and more.

The China-spec Wuling Air EV has two electric motor options: 30kW (40bhp) and 50kW (67bhp), with ranges of 200km and 300km, respectively. Both are mated to a single-speed automatic transmission. The battery pack for the India-spec version will be supplied by Tata AutoComp.

As we already know, Tata AutoComp formed a joint venture with Chinese battery supplier Gotion to design, manufacture, supply, and service Li-ion battery packs for EVs in India. Considering Indian driving conditions. The upcoming MG electric vehicle could be given a different name. It has a boxy stance and features a large touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument console, wireless connectivity, connected car technology, and more.