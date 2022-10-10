How To Check 5G Network On Your Airtel, Jio SIM? How To Activate 5G? (Everything You Need To Know!)

5G has recently been launched in the country and Reliance and Airtel have also launched 5G services in various parts of the country.

As we all know, during the 6th India Mobile World Congress in Delhi, Prime Minister Modi formally introduced 5G services throughout the country. Additionally, he went to a number of pavilions set up by various telecom operators and 5G service providers and had his own 5G experience.

In fact, Reliance Jio has already introduced 5G services as a trial in four cities, Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai and Varanasi, whereas, Airtel has also launched 5G in eight cities, Delhi, Varanasi, Nagpur, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Chennai and Siliguri.

How To Switch To 5G Connectivity?

In order to use the service, owners of 2G, 3G, or 4G smartphones must purchase new devices. During the holiday season, 5G smartphones are on sale from smartphone manufacturers. Even the debut of 5G phones for less than Rs 10,000 has been announced by brands like Realme and Lava.

However, if your phone supports 5G connectivity, you can access the fast network in a matter of seconds.

Here’s a step by step process of how you can switch to 5G connectivity.

Go to your phone’s settings app. Select the “Wi-Fi & Network” link. Select “SIM & Network.” The ‘Preferred network type’ option will display a list of all technologies. Your phone will be listed among other services like 2G/3G/4G/5G if it supports 5G.

5G Launch In India

PM Modi tested and used a variety of 5G use cases during the launch of the services, including high-security routers, platforms for AI-based cyber threat detection, automated guided vehicles, the Ambupod smart ambulance, augmented reality/virtual reality/mix reality in education and skill development, sewage monitoring systems, smart-agri initiatives, health diagnostics, and more.

Reliance has declared that their 5G services will be launched across 200 Indian cities in the next 6 months. By December 2023, every village and city in India will be covered by 5G network from Reliance.

According to estimates, Bharti Airtel will initially charge the same price for 5G services as it does for 4G. A new set of tariffs will be implemented later. According to reports, the corporation ordered 5G equipment from Ericsson, Nokia, and Samsung as soon as the auctions ended earlier this year. Jio, on the other hand, hasn’t disclosed its 5G pricing.