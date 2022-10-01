5G Launched In India Across These 13 Cities: 5 Facts You Should Know

Saturday, October 1st, 2022 is a historical day in India’s digital mission, because today, 5G has been officially launched across India.

5 things you should know:

5G In Which Cities?

To start with, these 13 Indian cities will receive 5G network: Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Pune, Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad and Jamnagar.

PM Modi Launched 5G

During the 6th India Mobile World Congress event at Delhi, PM Modi officially launched 5G services across India. He also visited various pavilions setup by different telecom companies and 5G providers, and experienced the 5G technology himself.

Airtel 5G Launched

As per some reports, Airtel has now become the first ever telco to officially launch 5G services. To start with, Airtel will launch 5G across 8 Indian cities which are:

Delhi.

Mumbai.

Bengaluru.

Siliguri.

Varanasi.

Hyderabad.

Chennai.

Kolkata.

Airtel won’t be changing the tariff for 5G, and it will be available under the same 4G rates.

Reliance 5G Big Announcement

At the same time, Reliance has declared that their 5G services will be launched across 200 Indian cities in the next 6 months. By December 2023, every village and city in India will be covered by 5G network from Reliance.

Demo Of Live Use Cases Of 5G

During the launch of 5G services by PM Modi, he tested and experience various live use cases of 5G such as precision drone-based farming, high-security routers and AI based cyber threat detection platforms, automated guided vehicles, Ambupod – smart ambulance, augmented reality/virtual reality /mix reality in education and skill development, sewage monitoring system, smart-agri programme, health diagnostics and more.

We will keep you updated, as more details come in.