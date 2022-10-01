Reliance Centro Launched: 1st Fashion & Lifestyle Departmental Store By Reliance Retail

India’s largest and world’s 56th ranked retailer, Reliance Retail has announced the launch of its fashion & lifestyle departmental store Reliance Centro in Vasant Kunj, Delhi.

Reliance Centro

The company said in the statement that the core offering by this new store are that it is a one-stop fashion destination for its mid-premium segment customers.

As per the company, the 75,000 sq ft store which houses and offers over 300 Indian and International brands and around 20,000 style options will offer various categories which include apparel, footwear, cosmetics, lingerie, sportswear to luggage and accessories.

The company said in the statement “This new shopping destination has a special inaugural offer for its customers, besides great relevant fashion at amazing prices. The inaugural offer to get Rs 1500 off on shopping worth Rs.3999 or get Rs.2000 off on shopping worth Rs Rs.4999 and above”.

More About Reliance Retail

It is a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd, which is the holding company of all the retail companies under the RIL (Reliance Industries Limited) group.

For the year ending March 31, 2022, a consolidated turnover of Rs 1,99,704 crore ($ 26.3 billion) and a net profit of Rs 7,055 crore ($ 931 million) was reported by RRVL.

The laurels and glory do not stop here. As per the 2022 Deloitte report, it is the second fastest-growing retailer in the world. This list is topped by South Korean e-commerce brand Coupang.

On the basis of its retail revenue growth in FY20, it is also the only Indian company to be featured for the fifth year in a row among the top 250 global retailers listed in the report.

Reliance Retail posted a five-year CAGR growth in retail revenue of 49.4% from FY15-20. Due to the pandemic-induced lockdowns and market restrictions, the company witnessed a 5.3% fall in retail revenue in FY20.