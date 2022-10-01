Price Of Toyota Hyryder Urban Cruiser Revealed: Check Price Of All 7 Variants

Prices of the recently launched Hyryder Urban Cruiser compact SUV have been revealed by Toyota.

The prices of these 7 variants, which were held back previously, have been announced.

Just Rs. 3,000 more than the base trim of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, the most affordable mild hybrid manual variant of Hyryder starts from Rs. 10.48 lakh.

The price of the mild hybrid automatic trims has also been announced and the given the wide range of variants and price points that they sell at, this compact SUV now appears to be quite attractive.

Price List

Grade Name Price in Indian Rupees G AT 2WD NEO DRIVE Rs.15,54,000 S AT 2WD NEO DRIVE Rs. 13,48,000

Grade Name Price in Indian Rupees V MT AWD NEO DRIVE Rs. 17,19,000 V MT 2WD NEO DRIVE Rs. 15,89,000 G MT 2WD NEO DRIVE Rs. 14,34,000 S MT 2WD NEO DRIVE Rs. 12,28,000 E MT 2WD NEO DRIVE Rs. 10,48,000

Prices announced earlier

Grade Name Price in Indian Rupees V eDrive 2WD HYBRID Rs. 18,99,000 G eDrive 2WD HYBRID Rs. 17,49,000 S eDrive 2WD HYBRID Rs. 15,11,000 V AT 2WD NEO DRIVE Rs. 17,09,000

*same price applicable pan India for all grades

AVP – Sales & Marketing at Toyota Kirloskar Motor, Atul Sood hailed the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder due to its performance, fuel efficiency, connected car features. He is pleased with the tremendous appreciation that the car has received.

Speaking of the prices and the reaction they garnered, he said that he is confident that the prices of the remaining seven grades will also be enthusiastically welcomed.

Specifications

Just like its badge-engineered sibling the Maruti Grand Vitara, the Hyryder comes with two powertrain options: a 1.5 liter-4 cylinder K15C naturally aspirated petrol mild hybrid (102 Bhp-137 Nm) and a 1.5 liter-4 cylinder TNGA naturally aspirated petrol strong hybrid (114 Bhp combined output) that’s also paired with an electric motor.

There is a best-in-class range of up to 25 kilometers.

The all-wheel drive layout is yet another best-in-class feature

Another best-in-class feature is the all wheel drive layout, which is exclusively offered on the mild hybrid petrol’s manual trims. Talking transmissions, the Hyryder’s mild hybrid trims get 5 speed manual and 6 speed torque converter automatic options while the strong hybrid variants are exclusively available with a CVT automatic gearbox and a front wheel drive layout.

Other bunch of features that are offered with the top end models include : a panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, 6 airbags, hill hold, hill descent control, connected car technology, LED DRLs, split headlamps with projector LED lights, head up display, touchscreen infotainment system, multi-function steering wheel, fully digital instrument cluster, 360 degree camera and automatic climate control.

Those are enticed with the car and looking forward for this vehicular purchase are pleasantly informed that the automaker, Toyota, is now open for bookings.