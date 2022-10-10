Mahindra Launches India’s Fastest Fuel-Powered SUV At Under Rs 15 Lakh: Mahindra XUV300 TGDI Price, Variants & More!

The XUV300 has been launched by Mahindra in a new version, which is sportier than the original version. This newer version will be called the Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport.

The new version of the XUV also comes with the dual tone paint scheme.

Let’s find out what the new XUV300 TurboSport looks like!

Mahindra’s XUV300 TurboSport Launched With mStallion Engine

The car is powered by a 1.2-liter TGDi turbo petrol engine. This engine is called the mStallion in Mahindra speak.

It has a peak torque production of 230 Nm and a maximum power output of 130 PS. Along with the currently offered 1.2-liter 110 PS turbocharged gasoline engine and 1.5-liter four-cylinder 115 PS diesel engine, the new XUV300 TurboSport will be sold. In contrast to the new TurboSport model, these two engine choices also come with the option of a 6-speed AMT.

The XUV300 Sportz, a concept for a more potent Mahindra XUV300 petrol version, debuted at the 2020 Auto Expo. The engine of that version was also modified, but the exterior styling was changed with the addition of body graphics and red front brake calipers. This updated Mahindra XUV300 will go up against freshly released turbocharged petrol SUVs like the Hyundai Venue N-Line and Kia Sonet GT-Line.

Mahindra XUV300 Awarded a 5-star Global NCAP certification

For adult occupant safety, the Mahindra XUV300 was awarded a 5-star Global NCAP certification in 2020.

Additionally, the vehicle was given a 4-star certification for child passenger safety. The XUV300 scored better for both adult and child safety than any other vehicle on the Indian market. G-NCAP also conducted further tests on the vehicle for the electronic stability control (ESC) and pedestrian protection standards.

Three variations of the new Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport are available, with the following prices:

W6 – 10.35 lakh rupees (mono-tone)

W8: 11.65 lakh rupees (mono-tone) or 11.80 lakh rupees (dual-tone)

W8 (O) – Rs. 12,75,00,000 (mono-tone) / Rs. 12,90,000 (dual-tone)

The car is available in 7 different colors – Pearl White, Aquamarine, Dual-Tone Red Rage, Dual-Tone Aquamarine, Red Rage, D’Sat Silver, and Napoli Black.

