HCL Will Hire 1000 Brazilians In Next 4 Months As A New Campus Will Open In This City

HCL Tech on October 5 announced its plans to hire 1,000 people in the next two years to its Brazil operations while also opening a new technology centre in Campinas.

Plans

The company is a certified top employer in Brazil and is scaling up operations to add.

To that end it is adding local and global client base across industries.

The Brasilia talent being planned to hire will be used to develop and deploy services and solutions across digital, engineering and cloud. In line with its hybrid operating model, HCLTech will embrace an agile workplace, the company added.

Eventual intentions

Said Anil Ganjoo, Chief Growth Officer, Americas and Executive Sponsor, Brazil, HCLTech, “Our commitment to Brazil is part of our long-term strategic plan in the country, which includes supercharging progress for our clients, partners, people and communities in this region of significant importance.”

Then Fabiano Funari, Country Head, Brazil, HCLTech chimec in “We are excited to continue expanding our presence and bringing new economic opportunities to Brazil.”

He went on, “We’re committed to becoming the preferred digital partner for clients in Brazil by delivering the best technology solutions to help our local and global clients on their technology journeys. We are also committed to developing the new generation of technology talent.”

Word of caution

A few weeks after HCLTech laid off 350 employees working on their client Microsoft’s news-related products so that’s an interesting coincidence.

This did however project an possible increase in the ongoing uncertainties and tough business environment.

The company also recently announced rebranding and a new logo.