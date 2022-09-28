JioMart’s Month-Long Sales Extravaganza Giving Tough Fight To Amazon, Flipkart! Check Dates, Offers & More

Flipkart and Amazon are hosting their biggest sales of the year currently, and joining in the wagon is Reliance’s JioMart.

In fact, there will be two sales hosted by JioMart, starting today till October 23, 2022.

JioMart To Host Two Sales This Month

There will be two sales this month, one will be the ‘Tyohaar Ready Sale’ and the other is the ‘Bestival Sale.’

As per reports, there will be as much as 80% savings on Electronics, Home & Kitchen, Fashion & Lifestyle, Beauty, FMCG, Consumer Durables, and Grocery.

During the month-long shopping festival, JioMart will also provide its customers with a special offer on SBI (State Bank of India) Debit Cards.

Customers can use the app to find limited-time ‘Flash Deals.’ Consumer durables and electronic gadgets such as laptops, smartwatches, smart HD TVs, smartphones, mobile accessories, and so on will be available at special prices. There will be additional offers on branded products as well as Reliance Retail’s own brands like Reliance Digital and Reliance Trends.

For the first time this festival season, JioMart has partnered with traditional artisans and weavers to transform lives and strengthen the livelihoods of local artisans in India.

Jio Mart To Partner With Traditional Artisans And Weavers

For a pure authentic indulgence this festival season, these artisans will offer a wide range of innovative handmade craftsmanship ranging from leather shoes, Bengali handloom sarees, and exquisite handwoven Sambalpuri sarees, to phulkari, chikankari, traditional jewelry, and more.

Mr. Sandeep Varaganti, the CEO of JioMart, said, “As one of the largest multichannel homegrown e-marketplaces, we aim to transform the digital retail ecosystem by empowering local stores, kiranas, SMB (Small and Medium Businesses), MSMEs, local artisans, and burgeoning women entrepreneurs.

He also stated that the platform is onboarding sellers and local artisans to the e-commerce fold to support this goal, along with expanding categories across segments and increased SKUs by more than 80x compared to the previous year.

As per Varaganti, JioMart-WhatsApp ordering has also been well received by our customers.

He said, “We are confident that by utilizing JioMart during the upcoming festival season, we will be able to strengthen our relationships with sellers and customers.”

JioMart will expand its reach to the country’s heartlands and ensure timely delivery through its extensive network of physical stores, including Reliance Smart, Trends, Reliance Digital, and others, as well as third-party seller partners.