India Created 80 Lakh Frontline Jobs Created In 365 Days! These States Have Maximum New Jobs

The financial year 2022 saw creation of eight million frontline jobs. This meteoric rise can be attributed to the surging demand for frontline workers because of a rapid rise in jobs in delivery and retail sector.

This data is reported from the BetterPlace’s Frontline Index Report 2022 which collected data from June 2020 to July 2022.

Other topics that are unravelled in this report include attrition, migration, salary and upskill trends.

When it comes to the numbers, the e-commerce sector contributed the highest to the need for frontline workers.

Which States Have Maximum New Jobs?

Moving on to the states, the states of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu have the highest supply of and demand for frontline workers.

As many as sixty per cent of the total frontline workers hail from these states and at least 65 per cent of the total demand for frontline workers is from these states.

City wise, Mumbai accounted for the highest contributors and seekers of frontline workers at 24.7 per cent and 20.9 per cent respectively.

With 97 per cent of frontline workers comprising men and only 3 per cent women, the frontline industry remains a male-dominated sector.

The reasons why the female numbers are so abysmal lies in the fact that the jobs have lack of flexibility, long job honours and are extremely taxing and take a toll.

From ?21,664 in FY 21, the average monthly salaries grew marginally to ?22,800 in FY 22. A high demand for frontline workers was there in the logistics and mobility sector. The highest average monthly salary of the workers stood at ?26,484.

Since 2020, the BetterPlace report stated there is a four times increase in active users. With an average attrition of 12 per cent across industries, attrition has been a menace. In FY22, the highest monthly average attrition rate of 19 per cent was reported in the retail and quick service restaurant.