35 Lakh Govt Employees Can Get 38% DA Hike This Diwali! Check 7th Pay Commission Latest Update

7th Pay Commission Latest update—

For those Central government employees who have been waiting for the government’s announcement on Dearness Allowance (DA), Navratri could bring some good news.

As per the media reports, the big news, which everyone is waiting for could be announced during Navratri i.e. September 28.

However no such official announcement regarding the same has been made yet.

If the reports are to go by, then the Dearness Allowance of the employees could by hiked by 4 per cent. This would mean that the total DA could reach up to 38 per cent.

A hike in DA this month has been hinted by the All-India CPI-IW for the month of June. Not just the hike, but also the employees may also get arrears for the months of July and August.

Let’s have a look into the appraisal cycle for DA. The DA component of central government employees is revised twice a year. In January to June, the first DA is given. The second DA comes from July to December.

For April, 2022, the All-India CPI-IW increased by 1.7 points and stood at 127.7 (one hundred twenty seven point seven).

DA Revision

As per the data by Ministry of Labour & Employment, the 1-month percentage change, it increased by 1.35 per cent with respect to previous month compared to an increase of 0.42 per cent recorded between corresponding months a year ago.

For May, the AICPI figures, as per latest ministry report stood at 129. Meanwhile, the AICP Index for the month of June is hinting at certainty that the DA would be higher. The AICPI figures for June are at 129.

The first increase in the DA for the year 2022 was announced in March. The AICPI figure in December 2021 stood at 125.4. However, when you look at the same in January 2022, it declined by 0.3 points and fell to 125.1.

For February, 2022, the All-India CPI-IW decreased by 0.1 points and stood at 125.0 (one hundred twenty five). On 1-month percentage change, it decreased by 0.08 per cent with respect to previous month compared to increase of 0.68 per cent recorded between corresponding months a year ago. For the month of March, there was a jump of 1 point. The AICPI index figures for March stood at 126.

To compensate the price rise, the Union Cabinet had on March 30 hiked Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) by 3 per cent to 34 per cent. This move benefitted over 1.16 crore central government employees and pensioners.

Effective from January 1, 2022, the increase is in accordance with the accepted formula, which is based on the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission.