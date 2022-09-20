Hyderabad Pubs Banned From Playing Music After 10PM: This Is What The Court Said!

The Telangana High Court said on Tuesday that no music can be played in pubs of Hyderabad after 10 pm.

This order was in response to several petitions that have complained about the noise at night.

What court said

In the interim order there shall be no music or any other sound in Hyderabad pubs and bars between 10 pm and 6 am.

The court also questioned how pubs could operate in residential areas and near schools since this is not allowed under the Excise Act.

It has sought a response from the Excise Department.

It also issued notices to the Commissioners of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda on the issue.

What the law says

According to the City Police Act and the Noise Pollution Regulation and Control Act, loudspeakers can be used in pubs as well as the city only up to 10 pm.

The High Court has made it clear that no sound system will be allowed after the specified hours.

Excise minister V Srinivas Goud too confirmed the new unwritten rule and said the objective is to curb noise pollution.

He cited the example of Jubilee Hills where residents have filed multiple complaints – even with the high court – on the issue.

Why the new order?

The court’s observations have come after a 17-year-old girl was gang-raped in an SUV in Jubilee Hills.

In an interim order, the court banned music or any other sound in Hyderabad pubs and bars between 10 pm and 6 am.

It comes into effect from Monday.

Police actions

Following the court order, the Hyderabad police are planning to intensify inspections in pubs and bars.

They were apparently planning to launch an initiative against noise pollution after 10 pm

Aside from the noise complaints it has also heard complaints from neighbors about regulars coming out drunk, posing a threat on the road.

Police officials will be deployed to ensure that the pubs and bars follow the no-music rule,” a senior police officer said.

