QS World University Ranking: IIT Madras, Bombay Rank Among Top 50 Colleges Globally

As per the latest edition of the QS World University Rankings by Subject, as many as 25 programmers belonging from engineering backgrounds rank among the top 100 in the world in their respective subject categories.



The talent is being offered by higher education institutions in India, last year, the number stood at 26.



Institutions Made It To Top 100



In addition to that, over 12 Indian institutions have achieved the top 100 positions in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2021.



Earlier, this number stood at eight and has shown a great improvement.



Interestingly, three Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) made it to the top 50 this time.



IIT-Delhi and IIT-Bombay secured ranks among the top 50 engineering colleges for the first time for any Indian institute, in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2020.



While IIT-Delhi slipped on the rankings this time.



IIT-Madras is at number 30 for its petroleum engineering programme, according to the data released by QS.



Followed by, IIT Bombay and IIT Kharagpur have ranked 41 and 44, respectively, in the subject ranking for mineral and mining engineering.



Worst-Ever Ranking For IIM-Calcutta



On the other hand, IIM-Calcutta, suffered its worst-ever ranking as is embroiled in a turf war between its Board and director.



Contrary to that, IIM-Ahmedabad, IIM-Bangalore, IIM-Lucknow and IIM-Kozhikode have mostly maintained their positions in the Business and Management Studies category.



While IIM-Calcutta slipped from the 101-150 band last year to 451-500 band this time.



QS World University Rankings by Subject 2021



These ranking details released on 4 March basically offer independent data on the performance of 253 programmes at 52 Indian higher education institutions, across 51 academic disciplines.



Basically, these programmes incorporate various engineering disciplines (chemical, petroleum, civil, mechanical), law, development studies and arts, among others.



The QS said, “These are the highest ranks achieved by the public Institutes of Eminence across this year’s Subject Rankings,” in the statement.



Other Achievements



For materials science, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore is ranked at number 78 and at 93 for chemistry.



If we talk about IIT-Delhi, it could secure top-100 ranks in electrical & electronic engineering (54th, down from 49th in 2020), computer science (70th), and mechanical engineering (79th).



IIM-Bangalore and IIM-Ahmedabad are also in the top 100 for their business and management programmes.



In addition to that, Anna University and Jawaharlal Nehru University could also make it to the top 100, for petroleum engineering and anthropology, respectively.